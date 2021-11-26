Skip to main content
    November 26, 2021
    How to Watch TCU Football at Iowa State
    How to watch or listen to TCU Horned Frogs Football
    The final game of the regular season and possibly the entire season for TCU Football.  While thankful for football this Thanksgiving, fans from both teams will be watching this game wondering what in the heck went wrong this season.  Iowa State was not only one of the Big 12 favorites but possibly a contender for the College Football Playoff.  TCU coaches said this year's Iowa State team reminded them of the 2014 TCU team that ended their regular season on the outside looking into the College Football Playoffs, after just being ranked in the Top 4 the weekend before. So how, going into the last regular-season game is Iowa State 6-5 and TCU 5-6?  Will TCU be able to win this game to become bowl eligible?  TCU leads the series 8-4. Frogs lost to the Cyclones 37-34 last year.

    Week 13 - Friday, November 26, 2021, 3:30 p.m. - Jack Trice Stadium Stadium, Ames, Iowa

    TV: FS1 Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

    Radio: Listen on WBAP 820 AM, Sirius 119, XM 200 with our favorite people Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landry Burdine

    Fan Forum: Also, follow, in real-time, what the fans are saying about the game on the KillerFrogs' Game Day Thread.

