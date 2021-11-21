Week 12 Results: Holding Serve in the Big 12

The Big 12 title is still a three-team race. Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Baylor all won, setting up an exciting finale weekend over Thanksgiving. OU travels to Stillwater for Bedlam. Tech travels to Waco in hopes of playing spoiler. Meanwhile, Texas suffers their sixth straight loss and are not bowl ineligible. Who had that on their 2021 CFB bingo card?

Here is how each Big 12 team fared plus some of the Top 25 results:

Big 12 Conference Games

Iowa State (7-4, 4-4 in Big 12) vs #13 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 in Big 12)

Oklahoma wins 28-21

For Oklahoma to make the Big 12 Championship Game, they had to beat Iowa State before setting their eyes on this week’s Bedlam. Cyclones scored first in this game, and everyone in Norman held their breath. Thanks to a Brock Purdy fumble and a 42-yard scoop-and-score by Jalen Redmond, OU took a 14-7 lead to halftime. Iowa State tried to make it interesting at the end, having scored with 3:10 remaining to make the score 28-21. After a three-and-out by OU, ISU had the ball and was driving with under a minute to play. It came down to a 4th and 10 from the OU 21 with 0:28 left. Purdy threw a pass that was intercepted by OU at the 3-yard line.

West Virginia (5-6, 3-5 in Big 12) vs Texas (4-7, 2-6 in Big 12)

West Virginia wins 31-23

Both teams entered the game at 4-6, meaning both needed to win their remaining two games to become bowl eligible. One team would keep their hopes alive, the other would become bowl ineligible. Well, Texas made it six straight losses. The Horns have not won since they beat TCU in Fort Worth on October 2. West Virginia keeps their post-season hopes alive and must win when they travel to Kansas this week. Texas is not back. Will their losing streak end against K-State, or will the Cats make it 7 straight for Texas?

TCU (5-6, 3-5 in Big 12) vs Kansas (2-8, 1-7 in Big 12)

TCU wins 31-28

It was Senior Day in Fort Worth. Gary and Kelsey Patterson were in the tunnel greeting the 16 seniors as they took the field. Coach P must have repeated his longtime mantra of “win by one” because the Frogs could not put the Jayhawks away, even after being up by 14 in the 4th quarter. The Frogs' defense, or lack thereof, did what it has done all season – not stop the run and give up yards. Kansas scored two touchdowns in less than five minutes, tying the game 28-28 with just over five minutes to play. The Frogs' offense got the ball back drove down the field, primarily by rushing the ball and taking time off the clock. It came down to a Griffin Kell field goal from 25 yards out with 0:11 to play for the Frogs to secure the win.

With their first touchdown of the day, the Frogs continued a scoring streak that began in 1991. The Frogs now hold the second-longest streak in NCAA history.

Kansas State (7-4, 4-4 in Big 12) vs #11 Baylor (9-2, 6-2 in Big 12)

Baylor wins 20-10

Baylor hopes to make it to the Big 12 Championship Game. Their win over Oklahoma gives them the tiebreaker, assuming OU gets one more loss and Baylor wins out. The Bears knew that OU had already won before their game started. Baylor scored first and maintained the lead throughout. They now must get past Tech and pull for the Pokes in Bedlam.

Texas Tech (6-5, 3-5 in Big 12) vs #9 Oklahoma State (10-1, 7-1 in Big 12)

Oklahoma State wins 23-0

Texas Tech had the big win at home the week before and hoped to repeat. The OSU defense dominated, as they have all season, holding Tech to 108 yards of total offense. Most of Tech’s plays resulted in no gain or negative yards. With the win, Oklahoma State secures a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. They host Oklahoma for Bedlam and very well may face the same team the next week in Arlington.

Noteworthy Top 25 Games:

#2 Alabama (10-1) vs #21 Arkansas (7-4)

Alabama wins 42-35

The Razorbacks tried to send Alabama out of the playoff picture, but instead, Bama secures a spot in the SEC Championship game, setting up a matchup with Georgia in a couple of weeks.

#23 Utah (8-3) vs #3 Oregon (9-2)

Utah wins 38-7

It was not even close. The Utes dominated. Oregon loses which should eliminate them from the CFP and open the door to Cincinnati or another team.

#4 Ohio State (10-1) vs #7 Michigan State (9-2)

Ohio State wins 56-7

The Buckeyes are making a statement for the selection committee. They travel to Ann Arbor for a Big Ten showdown this weekend.

#5 Cincinnati (11-0) vs SMU (8-3)

Cincinnati wins 48-14

The Bearcats make a statement to the committee. Meanwhile, has Sonny Dykes checked out knowing he is about to be announced for the crosstown HC job?

Clemson (8-3) vs #10 Wake Forest (9-2)

Clemson wins 48-27

Wake Forest will drop out of the Top 10 and assure the ACC will not be represented in the CFP.

#22 UTSA (11-0) vs UAB (7-4)

UTSA wins 34-31

It took a go-ahead touchdown with 0:09 left, but UTSA remains undefeated.

Georgia, Cincinnati, and UTSA are the only undefeated FBS teams

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!