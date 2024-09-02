What TCU Fans Are Saying About The Season Opener At Stanford
Every school has them. You've heard of them. TexAgs is probably the biggest one out there. UT has several. I'm sure Texas Tech's WreckemRed has been on fire since their close one against ACU. If you are looking for a TCU fan forum, KillerFrogs.com is where to go. It's been around since 1997 and is still independently owned. KillerFrogs has a Game Day Thread where fans armchair quarterback throughout the entire game. New threads show up the following morning, typically calling for at least one coach to be fired, the beginning of Revelations, and the morning after takeaways. Alcohol is never a part of any of the game-day or late-night posts (sarcasm).
So, without further ado, let me sum up TCU fans' thoughts on the Friday night season opener at Stanford. Let's begin with the thread about the Game Day experience. TCU fans showed up! The TCU Alumni Tailgate, which is always very fancy, sold out.
Personally, I loved the long weekend in Palo Alto. The scenery, weather, and people were lovely. Unfortunately, the students were not back on campus yet, but that did allow us to tour the campus easily. It's hands down one of the most beautiful campuses I've ever seen. It was absolutely pristine. Visit KillerFrogs Instagram for pictures.
Let's move on to the good stuff. The following is basically a play-by-play transcript of the fan's reactions throughout the first half. To read the more colorful transcript, click the link below.Gameday Thread, Season Opener: TCU at Stanford; Sponsored by Fort Worth Sports Commission
Let's see what the TCU fans had to say about the first quarter.
- "Finally... LET'S GO"
- "We just knocked that guy out cold for a sec."
- "oh boy oh boy oh boy"
- "Awful kick coverage on the first play of the year"
- "Let's see this new D coord."
- "Holding"
- "Soooo nice to see 4 down lineman."
- "How stupid was that!?! Dahh"
- "Very"
- "Terrible"
- "We are beating ourselves"
- "Really Stupid"
- "I have covid. I shouldn’t drink, but so many things make me wanna just risk it all and start drinking."
- "What the &%&^#^$@^%$U"
- "This first quarter has been irritating, but I'm optimistic by what I see. The defense is harder and faster. Need to work on discipline. I don't see the pillow softness I saw under Gillipsie."
- "We suck again."
Now on to the Second Quarter
- "Oh great, we get some momentum and now more commercials."
- "They've made the games shorter this year to fit more ads in. I wish there was some way to retaliate."
- "What’s with all the scheissing commercials?"
- "Ugh. Kendall Briles in TCU gear still makes me throw up in my mouth."
- "2-minute warning imagine trying to explain to aliens why teams need to be "warned" before the end of the halves...Let's just call it the 2-minute extra commercial break"
- "Goodness gracious"
- "Fire Sonny now"
- "Checkmate"
- "When does baseball season start?"
- "Disillusionment running amuck……."
- "Perfect, what a joke."
- "I don't believe this."
- "So stupid"
- "Unreal"
- "Red zone strikes again."
First Half KillerFrogs Professional Analysis
- "First half analysis. We stink."
- "Most embarrassing half since 2005 SMU"
- "How the crap is this squad so undisciplined. Oh, yeah. Portal"
- "What I learned in the first half. Stop running -4 yard routes. We have great WRs, run some deeper routes and the short ones will be there."
- "Wonder how many Big 12 defensive coordinators have a note in their book: “just let TCU get to the red zone”?"
- "TCU: 55 yards in penalties for the half"
- "Good things: Hoover, HodgesBad things: running game, discipline"
- "Hoover looks good at 18-22 for 209 yards and a TD. If you’re picky, most throws were not that far down field, but he’s doing what they are asking him to do. If we only had a run game…"
- "If you all can’t tell this team is head and shoulders above last years you must have fallen asleep! D is actually aggressive and blitzing….. Hoover is slinging it, much improved position over last year. Agree we have to find a running game.Let’s get this tied up and slowly pull away. Go Frogs!"
TCU would go on to beat Stanford. Hundreds of fans were on the forum into the wee hours of the night. Now let's fast forward to the next morning: Morning after: take-aways thread
allclearforfrogs summed it up nicely:
- Please remember that the 2022 team needed until the 4th quarter to put away 1-11 Colorado as the first road game.
- There were sloppy mistakes all game, but there is a noticeable improvement vs 2023, especially defense. Most sports writers and observers can see it too.
- Stanford could have beat us if we made more stupid self inflicted mistakes. However, with that said, if you take away all of our self-inflicted wounds, we could have easily won 40ish to single-digit-ish.
- 2023 was a product of NCG hangover, defensive philosophy and lack of leadership/attitude. That is hopefully getting fixed this year.
My take: We won.
It wasn't pretty, but first games rarely are. We are 1-0, which is better than we were this time last season when we lost against Colorado at home. And I don't know about you, but starting a game at 9:30 Central Time is tough. I was walking into the stadium while my body and mind wanted to crawl into bed to watch the game. I feel bad for these teams, who will have two—and three-hour time zone changes regularly.
Check back in with KillerFrogs next week when TCU takes on the powerhouse of Long Island University. I shouldn't joke. Tech almost lost to Abilene Christian. Any given Saturday. Go Frogs!
