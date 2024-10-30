Which Big 12 Football Which Games Should You Watch: Week Ten
As the season dwindles and we get a clearer idea of who has a path to Arlington, the games become just slightly more important. So, with that said, which games should you be watching?
1. TCU at Baylor
Ah, the Revivalry, or maybe the "Bluebonnet Battle," if you prefer that. Both teams have had their coaches on the hot seat at some point this season due to disappointment, but one thing is certain: this game will always bring chaos and a close result.
2. #11 Iowa State vs Texas Tech
While the Red Raiders have been on a two-game losing streak due to the teams above this game, they always play well at home, and the Cyclones haven't had a "wow" factor game yet that they need for the rankings. Could this game be it? Or is it potentially a trap game?
3. Arizona State at Oklahoma State
Two words put this game here: Mike Gundy. Why? Because nothing is more dangerous than a desperate Pokes Head Coach, and the Cowboys are looking for their first conference win still.
4. Arizona at UCF
These are two offenses that have failed to live up to expectations this year, while both defenses have struggled mightily this season. One will have to give; the question will be which one it is.
5. #17 Kansas State at Houston
This matchup has "trap game" written all over it. Just kidding. After beating TCU earlier in the season, the Cougars might have figured things out when it was just a one-week facade. The Wildcats have been on a mission after getting blown out by BYU, and Houston is on its path this weekend.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.