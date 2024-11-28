Which Big 12 Game Should You Watch: Week 14
We finally made it. Or maybe begrudgingly made it, depending on which team you support. The final week of the regular season and, for a few teams, the year's final game. However, with that said, the conference is still in a state of massive chaos, with eight teams able to play in Arlington for the conference championship. There are multiple different scenarios that can occur, so which game should you be paying attention to the most this week?
The Four-Way Tie For First
#25 Colorado at Oklahoma State
#16 Arizona State at Arizona
#24 Kansas State at #18 Iowa State
#19 BYU vs Houston
All four of these teams control their own destiny—well, sort of. If all four win, then we will have ASU vs. ISU, but if one of them loses, chaos will ensue.
Potential Chaos
West Virginia at Texas Tech
Kansas at Baylor
If chaos does ensue, then fans could be looking at a Baylor and Texas Tech conference championship matchup.
Playing For Bowl Eligibility
TCU at Cincinnati
The Frogs aim to win number eight on the season, while the Bearcats hope to become bowl-eligible despite their hot start to the season.
I Just Hope Both Teams Have Fun
Utah at UCF
Maybe the Utes will treat this as their bowl game since they are traveling to Florida. Maybe UCF will figure out what went wrong this season despite their expectations. Either way, I hope both teams have fun and play hard.
