Which Big 12 Games Should You Watch: Week Four
Finally, nearly every team in the conference plays a fellow league member, but not all games are created equal. With that said, which games should you pay attention to the most?
Big 12 Week 4 - Must Watch Games
#12 Utah at #14 Oklahoma State
I believe College Gameday should have been here, as this could be a preview of the Big 12 Championship in a few months. The Utes get Cam Rising back, and the Pokes have played well under Alan Bowman, so this is a great watch. Also, did you know the quarterbacks for this game's combined age is 49?
Baylor at Colorado
The Bears have looked better to start the season thus far. After falling to Nebraska, the Buffs bounced back with a good win against their rivals, Colorado State. This game will tell us which could be a potential dark horse this season.
Big 12 Week 4 - Keep Track of the Scores
Kansas at West Virginia
Both teams have struggled, and the loser of this game might struggle to keep their heads above water for the rest of the season.
SMU vs TCU
Both teams need a bounce-back win, and this is always a great watch in a rivalry game.
Arizona State at Texas Tech
This is where we find out which team could make some noise this season. The Sun Devils have looked better than expected to start the season, and the Red Raiders got a much-needed win last weekend.
#13 Kansas State at BYU
Playing in Provo is tough, and the Wildcats have struggled on the road. This will be a big test for that team.
Big 12 Week 4 - Only Look for the Final Score
- Houston at Cincinnati
- #20 Iowa State vs Arkansas State
Arizona and UCF have byes this week.
