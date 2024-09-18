Killer Frogs

Which Big 12 Games Should You Watch: Week Four

Nearly every team plays a conference opponent, but which games should you pay attention to the most?

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy walks off the field in the second half during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Finally, nearly every team in the conference plays a fellow league member, but not all games are created equal. With that said, which games should you pay attention to the most?

Big 12 Week 4 - Must Watch Games

#12 Utah at #14 Oklahoma State

I believe College Gameday should have been here, as this could be a preview of the Big 12 Championship in a few months. The Utes get Cam Rising back, and the Pokes have played well under Alan Bowman, so this is a great watch. Also, did you know the quarterbacks for this game's combined age is 49?

Baylor at Colorado

The Bears have looked better to start the season thus far. After falling to Nebraska, the Buffs bounced back with a good win against their rivals, Colorado State. This game will tell us which could be a potential dark horse this season.

Big 12 Week 4 - Keep Track of the Scores

Kansas at West Virginia

Both teams have struggled, and the loser of this game might struggle to keep their heads above water for the rest of the season.

SMU vs TCU

Both teams need a bounce-back win, and this is always a great watch in a rivalry game.

Arizona State at Texas Tech

This is where we find out which team could make some noise this season. The Sun Devils have looked better than expected to start the season, and the Red Raiders got a much-needed win last weekend.

#13 Kansas State at BYU

Playing in Provo is tough, and the Wildcats have struggled on the road. This will be a big test for that team.

Big 12 Week 4 - Only Look for the Final Score

  • Houston at Cincinnati
  • #20 Iowa State vs Arkansas State

Arizona and UCF have byes this week.

