Which Big 12 Games Should You Watch: Week Nine
As we move closer to the end of the season, just under half the conference still has a path to playing in Arlington for a spot in the college football playoffs, so which games should you pay attention to the most?
#11 BYU at UCF
After narrowly escaping with a win against the Pokes, BYU now goes on the road and finds themselves as the underdogs against a struggling UCF team. Will this be the week BYU is exposed?
Cincinnati at Colorado
Two teams who have been better than Big 12 fans thought they would be this season, and a win would give them a chance to make some serious noise in the conference standings.
Oklahoma State at Baylor
The head coach of the losing team in this game will feel their seat heat up a lot. The Pokes are still searching for their first conference win, and Dave Aranda wants to prove that the victory over Texas Tech wasn't a fluke.
Texas Tech at TCU
The Red Raiders were stunned after losing by double digits to Baylor, and the Frogs were able to hold onto a victory over Utah. The loser of this game will face pressure from their fan base for answers on the season.
#16 Kansas State vs Kansas
Ah, the Sunflower Showdown, the first of four protected rivalry games that will be played this season. The Wildcats have primarily dominated the series, and I don't expect that to change this season, given the decline the Jayhawks have been experiencing.
West Virginia at Arizona
Two teams projected to be potentially challenging for a spot in Arlington now find themselves looking for a win to get back to .500 on the season.
Utah at Houston
An actual Sicko's game. The projected total points for this one are twenty points lower than the next closest game, and for good reason. This matchup will feature two offenses that have been abysmal to start this season. If you like trainwrecks, this game is for you.
