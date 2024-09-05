Which Big 12 Games Should You Watch: Week Two
Last week, in my Which Games Should You Watch? article, I went 2/4, so for the season, I sit at a respectable .500 record. However, the games will only get tougher as the season goes on, so let's break down which games you should focus on this week.
Big 12 Week 2 - Must Watch Games
#16 Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas
Same as last week, Gundy likes to start the season slow, and Ollie Gordon looked rusty last week. Arkansas is looking to make some noise this year, and what better way than to travel to Stillwater and upset the Pokes?
Colorado at Nebraska
The Buffs just barely escaped week one with a win over NDSU, an FCS team, which, to Colorado's credit, is an extremely tough team to play for an opener. Nebraska looked good under Dylan Riola and has something to prove this season with Head Coach Matt Rhule.
Iowa State at #21 Iowa
Ah, el classico. There isn't much I need to say here honestly, this game is always pure chaos, and that's what college football is about after all right?
#11 Utah vs Baylor
This is a weird matchup because it is not a conference game. They were previously scheduled and couldn't find replacement teams, so they kept the matchup on the schedule. It isn't the only one this season (Arizona vs. Kansas State). Baylor had a much-improved offense last season, but can they keep it up this week?
Big 12 Week 2 - Just Keep Track of the Scores
#17 Kansas State at Tulane
Two years ago, this was a challenging game, and it will be an actual road test for Kleiman and Co.
#19 Kansas at Illinois
Kansas looked good last weekend under Jalon Daniels, but going on the road to Illinois is no easy task; the Jayhawks will have to grind this one out.
BYU at SMU
SMU looked much better compared to their Week 0 matchup, and BYU is in a rebuilding phase, but if SMU has another slow start, this could get interesting.
Texas Tech at Washington State
The Red Raiders had quite the scare against Abilene Christian, and one look at the injury report for this matchup suggests that it could be much closer than most fans think it will be.
Big 12 Week 2 - Only Look For The Final Score
- Arizona St vs. Mississippi St
- #20 Arizona vs. Northern Arizona
- Houston at #15 Oklahoma
- UCF vs. Sam Houston
- West Virginia vs. UAlbany
- Cincinnati vs. Pitt
- TCU vs. Long Island
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.