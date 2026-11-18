Wildcats Sleepwalk in Fort Worth After Flight Delay

Who would have thought that it would take a highly unusual action by a U.S. federal agency to give the Horned Frogs their first break 10 games into the 2026 football season?

Thanks to the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) nationwide ground stop for departing flights on Friday, November 13, the Kansas State football team could not fly on its charter plane into Fort Worth, Texas, until the morning of its game against TCU on Saturday, November 14.

Kansas State landed in Texas about three hours before kickoff.

Showing no mercy to their fellow Big 12 Conference member, the Horned Frogs jumped on the travel-weary Wildcats early and never trailed in a 20-10 must-have victory before an announced crowd of 37,203 on a cloudy, windy, chilly day in The Carter on the TCU campus. ESPNU televised the game. On the way to its 10-point win, TCU had leads of 7-0, 10-0 at halftime, 17-0, 17-3 and 17-10.

By kickoff, TCU was as much as a 13.5-point favorite. Midnite Madness had predicted a 27-21 victory by the Frogs.

The FAA’s preliminary investigation identified two possible sources of the communications failure that led to Friday the 13th’s ground stop, a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas, where a contractor had been installing a new router. Teams scrambled to reach their destinations for weekend games.

Fort Worth, for the record, wasn’t on the FAA’s list.

Several Big 12 teams had to alter their travel plans for their Saturday games, and the conference adjusted kickoff times for four games. Even with Kansas State unable to depart Manhattan until Saturday morning, the Wildcats’ game with TCU stayed at 1 p.m. CT.

Fortunately, the Horned Frogs were already home when the Friday the 13th ground stop hit. In fact, this was Kansas State’s first trip to Cowtown since 2022.

Sleepwalking Wildcats

“Losing is painful, and absolutely unacceptable,” said Kansas State head football coach Collin Klein, who is the first K-State alum to serve as the school’s head football coach in nearly 40 years and who at 36 years old is the sixth-youngest head coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). “We can’t walk through a half on either side of the ball in this conference as if we are sleepwalking. We were inept on offense in the first half, sleepwalking through it, with mistakes at every level. We at least were able to wake up a little bit in the second half and start to execute at a better level.

K-State @ TCU, players converge on loose ball, November 14, 2026 | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

“Yes, our travel for this game was different. I don’t think things were confirmed until about three in the morning (on Saturday). But that’s no excuse, even though it was adversity and we didn’t overcome it well enough. We were flat offensively. We just didn’t play well.”

‘Smart, Clean Football’

“We are 36-5 now when we win the turnover battle,” said TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes. “We didn’t turn the ball over and got two turnovers on defense. 36-5 is a pretty good record. We also played clean football. One penalty the entire game. It wasn’t always real pretty, but I thought we played smart. We did what we had to do to win the football game, and if we can continue to win the turnover battle, that will give us a chance to win some more games.”

Beating Kansas State Feels Good

With its win over Kansas State, TCU improved to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the Big 12.

For more on how the Frogs got back to .500, read JD Andress’ three takeaways from the Kansas State game.

TCU has beaten three Power Four teams this season: K-State, Baylor and Kansas. Its other two victories came against Grambling State of the Football Championship Subdivision and Arkansas State of the Sun Belt Conference. TCU has lost Power Four games to North Carolina, UCF, BYU, West Virginia and Arizona.

The Horned Frogs improved to 9-11 all-time against Kansas State. Prior to this game, the Wildcats had won four of the past five games against the Horned Frogs and seven of the last 10 games, including a 41-28 victory last season on October 11 in Manhattan. As the Frogs’ head coach, Dykes is 2-3 against Kansas State.

In recent years, the Horned Frogs and Wildcats have played meaningful and historic games against each other.

On October 30, 2021, in Manhattan, Kansas State defeated TCU 31-12. It was the final game of Gary Patterson’s head coaching reign at TCU. On October 31, Patterson stepped down after meeting with then-TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati and chancellor Victor Boschini. TCU had asked Patterson to coach through the end of the season and take a different role in 2022.

In 2022, TCU won the regular-season matchup between the two teams, 38-28, on its way to an undefeated regular season and a first-place finish in the Big 12 standings.

The 10th-ranked Wildcats got revenge in the 2022 Big 12 Conference Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, defeating the third-ranked Horned Frogs 31-28 in overtime. Of course, TCU went on to become the first program in Texas to qualify for the College Football Playoff (CFP). The Frogs defeated Michigan 51-45 on December 31 in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal and became the first Big 12 team to play for a national championship in the playoff era. TCU lost to Georgia and finished ranked second in the country with a 13-2 record.

“Every win is important, but it felt good to be able to beat those guys (Kansas State), because we’ve lost some hard-fought games to them,” said Dykes. “I’m not going to lie to you, losing in the past to Kansas State has been a thorn in our side. The (2022) Big 12 Championship game is a game that still bothers me today.”

TCU Needs One More Win to Go Bowling

To reach bowl eligibility with six wins, TCU needs to win one of its last two games, against second-ranked Utah or 12th-ranked Texas Tech.

The Frogs’ next game is against Utah on Saturday, November 21. Kickoff at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by FOX.

The Utes will be the highest-ranked team to play at Amon G. Carter Stadium since No. 2 Texas played TCU in Fort Worth on November 14, 1970.

TCU is an early seven-point underdog to the Utes at DraftKings Sportsbook. Betting lines may vary by sportsbook and are subject to change before kickoff.

Midnite Madness predicts a 31-13 Utah win.

The game against the Red Raiders is scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, at Galaxy Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

Wildcats Continue to Falter

With its loss to TCU, Kansas State’s losing streak grew to four games and its overall record fell to 4-6. The Wildcats are 1-6 in the Big 12.

To reach bowl eligibility with six wins, K-State must win its last two games, against No. 19 Arizona on Saturday, November 21, in Manhattan, and against Iowa State on Saturday, November 28, in Ames, Iowa.

Other Week 11 Games Involving Big 12 Teams

Friday, November 13

Houston 32 at Colorado 42

Saturday, November 14

Cincinnati 13 at Iowa State 41

Kansas 37 at West Virginia 14

Arizona State 26 at UCF 13

Baylor 7 at BYU 28

Texas Tech 52 at Oklahoma State 27

Utah 40 at Arizona 39

Utah leads the Big 12 at 7-0. Texas Tech is second at 6-1.

TCU, UCF and Iowa State are tied at 3-4 in conference play, above Cincinnati, Colorado, West Virginia and Kansas, which are tied at 2-5. Kansas State is in last place at 1-6.

CFP, AP and Coaches Rankings After Week 11

Five Big 12 teams appear in the November 17 College Football Playoff rankings: Utah, second, BYU, 10th, Texas Tech, 12th, Arizona, 19th, and Houston, 20th.

In the AP Top 25, Utah is second, Texas Tech 11th, BYU 12th, Arizona 19th and Houston 20th.

In the Coaches Poll, Utah is second, Texas Tech 11th, BYU 12th, Arizona 20th and Houston 21st.

Oklahoma State is among the teams receiving votes in the Coaches Poll.

TCU Offense Does Enough

The Horned Frogs took a 7-0 lead against the Wildcats less than halfway through the first quarter. Senior tight end Kari Ashley, who is a transfer from Navarro, scored a touchdown on a 19-yard run. TCU added a 29-yard field goal by junior Kyle Lemmermann in the second quarter and led 10-0 at the half.

Sonny Dykes halftime interview during the TCU vs. K-State game, November 14, 2026 | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

On their first offensive possession of the second half, the Frogs stretched their lead to 17-0. TCU scored a touchdown on a five-yard pass from fifth-year quarterback Jaden Craig, who is a transfer from Harvard, to sophomore wide receiver Jacobe Hayes.

Kansas State scored 10 points in the third quarter to make it a one-score game at 17-10 entering the fourth. A 36-yard field goal by Lemmermann early in the fourth quarter was TCU’s final score in its 10-point victory.

“Playing ahead was big,” said Dykes. “Against a team like Kansas State, you don’t want to play from behind. You want to get ahead and put some pressure on them. It obviously was a big part of the game.”

The Frogs rolled up 324 total yards, with 225 passing yards and 99 rushing yards.

Craig completed 20 of 34 passes. He threw one touchdown pass and no interceptions. He was sacked four times.

TCU’s leading rusher on the season, junior running back Jeremy Payne, returned to action for the first time since he was injured in the first series of TCU’s 17-6 win over Baylor in Waco on October 17. Against the Wildcats, he rushed for 55 yards on 15 carries.

“Jaden was banged up coming into the game,” explained Dykes. “This probably was not his best game. He didn’t throw the ball as well as he has at times. He missed some throws that he normally doesn’t miss. He wasn’t able to move around particularly well. I was proud of him. He gutted it out. He did what he had to do to give us a chance to win.

“Jeremy did some good things. The big thing about Jeremy is that we know we can count on him. It was good to have him back. On offense, we had too many negative rushes and I was disappointed in the sacks we gave up.”

With five catches for 85 yards, fifth-year wide receiver Jordan Dwyer, who is a transfer from Idaho, led TCU’s receivers. Sophomore wide receiver Ed Small had four receptions for 65 yards. Ashley caught five passes for 29 yards.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Prior to the Kansas State game, TCU announced that Ashley had been named a 2026 John Mackey Award semifinalist. The award honors the nation’s most outstanding collegiate tight end. Three finalists will be announced on November 24. The winner will be revealed during ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards on December 11.

Ashley has proven to be one of the best tight ends in the country and in TCU football history. He has 684 receiving yards this season, the third-most in a season by a TCU tight end. He has had three games with over 100 receiving yards.

TCU has scored in more than 400 consecutive games. The Frogs were last shut out on November 16, 1991, against Texas.

TCU Sacks Kansas State Five Times

Against Kansas State, TCU’s defense, despite missing senior defensive tackle and captain Ansel Din-Mbuh, bounced back after allowing a season-high 29 points in the Frogs’ excruciating 29-28 loss to Arizona on Friday, November 6, in Tucson, Arizona.

The Frogs didn’t allow K-State to score in the first half. This marked the first time TCU had held a Big 12 opponent scoreless through the first half since the game against Oklahoma State on November 9, 2024, which TCU won 38-13.

Through 10 games, TCU has allowed 152 points, an average of 15.2 per game.

The Wildcats were without senior starting quarterback Avery Johnson, who missed his fourth straight game because of injury. Also missing the game because of injury was K-State’s fifth-year backup quarterback, Jacob Knuth, who is a transfer from Minnesota.

Kansas State went with sophomore third-string quarterback Dillon Duff against the Frogs, and TCU’s relentless defensive pressure created chaos for him. He was sacked five times by five different Horned Frogs: senior linebacker Hudson Hooper, senior edge Koron Hayward, senior linebacker Max Carroll, junior safety Kaden McFadden and senior defensive tackle Markis Deal. This was the first time five or more Frogs had recorded a sack in the same game since TCU played Baylor on October 30, 2020.

Duff completed 22 of 33 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown, on a 53-yard throw to senior wide receiver Jaron Tibbs, who is a transfer from Purdue. Tibbs caught eight passes for 115 yards. Fifth-year tight end Garrett Oakley had six receptions for 60 yards.

The Horned Frogs held K-State to 58 net rushing yards. Senior running back Joe Jackson and junior running back Rodney Fields Jr., who is a transfer from Oklahoma State, each rushed for 33 yards.

TCU’s defense won the turnover battle for the Horned Frogs with two forced fumbles and two recoveries.

In addition to their sacks, Hayward, who is a transfer from Western Kentucky, and McFadden forced fumbles. In addition to his sack, Deal recovered a fumble. Junior defensive tackle Perry Cole Jr., who is a transfer from Trinity Valley Community College, also recovered a fumble.

Hooper led TCU with eight tackles, including a tackle for loss, in addition to his sack. Senior safety Jordan Lester had seven tackles. Hayward had five tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, in addition to his sack. Also credited with five tackles were senior safety Jamel Johnson, who had 1.5 tackles for loss, and sophomore safety Julius Sims.

“Defensively, we played really good,” exclaimed Dykes. “We gave up one long pass on a busted coverage. Besides that, we held up well. We didn’t give up a ton of big plays. We kept them in front of us. We tackled well, for the most part. We played physical up front and pressured the quarterback, ending up sacking him five times. We were solid, effective against the run. The key was no big plays.”

No. 2 Utah Comes to The Carter

TCU’s next game is against second-ranked Utah (10-0 overall, 7-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 21. Kickoff at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by FOX.

Nov 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Isaiah Mizell (17) runs with the ball after catching a long pass in the second half against the Utah Utes at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be the second time this season TCU has hosted a top-10 team. The Frogs lost to then-No. 9 BYU 17-10 on October 3 in Fort Worth.

Utah will come into Cowtown off an exhilarating 40-39 win over Big 12 foe Arizona in Tucson. The Utes scored the tying touchdown on a 70-yard pass from quarterback Devon Dampier to wide receiver Creed Whittemore with just over two minutes remaining. Dillon Curtis’ extra point gave Utah the win.

In addition to its win over then-No. 23 Arizona, Utah has wins over Idaho (66-14), Arkansas (43-10), Utah State (33-0), Iowa State (31-17), Kansas (41-24), Colorado (27-24), Houston (21-13), Cincinnati (49-25) and BYU (28-20).

TCU is 4-5 overall against Utah, including a 13-7 victory over the Utes in Salt Lake City on October 19, 2024. That was the teams’ most recent meeting. It also was Utah’s first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference, after being a member of the Pac-12 Conference from 2011 to 2023. Prior to the Pac-12 Conference, Utah was a member of the Mountain West Conference from 1999 to 2010.

The Horned Frogs have won their last three games against the Utes. Prior to that winning streak, TCU had lost three consecutive games to Utah. The Utes’ most recent win against TCU was a 13-10 victory on November 6, 2008, in Salt Lake City. The series began on October 19, 1996, with a 21-7 Utah win in Salt Lake City.

Utah’s Head Coach

Utah’s head football coach is Morgan Scalley. He is in his first full season as head coach. Scalley made his Utah head coaching debut with a 44-22 victory over Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 31, 2025.

Scalley is in his 19th year overall as a member of the Utah coaching staff after spending 18 years as an assistant coach, including 10 seasons as Utah’s defensive coordinator from 2016 to 2025. He also coached the safeties from 2008 to 2025.

Scalley previously served as Utah’s recruiting coordinator from 2009 to 2015 and was the team’s special teams coordinator in 2015. The former Utah All-America safety (2001-04) began his coaching career as an administrative assistant with the Utes in 2006, moving into a graduate assistant role in 2007.

Utah’s Offense

Utah’s offense is averaging:

37.9 points per game

471.3 total yards per game

247.8 passing yards per game

223.5 rushing yards per game

The Utes have scored 25 touchdowns on the ground and 24 touchdowns through the air. Utah quarterbacks have thrown eight interceptions and been sacked 15 times.

Utah’s offense is led by Dampier, a senior who is a transfer from the University of New Mexico. He has completed 185 of 278 passes. He has thrown 22 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He has carried the football 117 times for 582 yards, an average of five yards per carry. He has nine rushing touchdowns. He has a long run of 31 yards.

Dampier, who was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for leading Utah to its come-from-behind win over Arizona, is 20-2 as the Utes’ starter since the 2025 season.

Senior wide receiver Braden Pegan, who is a transfer from Utah State, leads the Utes in receptions and touchdown catches with 47 and eight, respectively. He has a long reception of 46 yards.

Whittemore, a senior wide receiver who is a transfer from Mississippi State, has 27 receptions, including one touchdown catch. He has a long reception of 70 yards.

Sophomore wide receiver Ricky Johnson, who is a transfer from Mississippi State, has 19 receptions, including one touchdown catch. He has a long reception of 45 yards.

Junior running back Wayshawn Parker, who is a transfer from Washington State, and junior tight end Hunter Andrews each have caught four touchdown passes. Senior tight end Noah Bennee, who is a transfer from Weber State, has three touchdown receptions.

Parker is Utah’s leading rusher. He has 764 yards on 124 carries, for an average of 6.2 yards per rush. He has scored nine rushing touchdowns. He has a long run of 90 yards.

Sophomore running back Daniel Bray, who is from Fort Worth (North Crowley High School), has rushed 50 times for 434 yards, for an average of 8.7 yards per carry. He has scored three rushing touchdowns. He has a long run of 63 yards.

Utah’s Defense

Utah’s defense is allowing:

18.6 points per game

344.9 total yards per game

98.9 rushing yards per game

246 passing yards per game

Utah’s opponents have scored 11 rushing touchdowns and 10 touchdowns through the air. Utah’s defense has registered 42 tackles for loss and 21 sacks and intercepted 14 passes.

The Utes’ defense is led by senior linebacker Tre Reynolds. He has 60 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss. He has intercepted two passes.

Senior linebacker Johnathan Hall has made 53 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He has been credited with five pass breakups.

Junior linebacker Elijah Elliss has 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Sophomore defensive tackle Jireh Moe, who is a transfer from San Jose State, has 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. Sophomore linebacker Cyrus Polu has four tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Sophomore defensive tackle Karson Kaufusi has 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Junior cornerback James Chenault Jr., who is a transfer from South Florida, leads the Utes’ defensive backfield with three interceptions and four pass breakups. Fifth-year safety Rabbit Evans, who is a transfer from Blinn College, and junior safety Jackson Bennee each have intercepted two passes. Evans has four pass breakups. Bennee has seven pass breakups.

Utah’s Special Teams

Utah’s punter is junior Orion Phillips, who is a transfer from the University of Missouri. He has punted 30 times for an average of 43.87 yards per punt. He has a long punt of 84 yards. He has not had a punt blocked.

The Utes’ field goal kicker is sophomore Dillon Curtis. He has made eight of 11 field goal attempts. He has a long field goal of 54 yards. He has not had a field goal attempt blocked.

What’s at Stake?

Much is at stake for the Utes and the Frogs in their looming matchup in Fort Worth.

For Utah, the possibilities of an undefeated season and appearances in the Big 12 Conference Championship Game and the College Football Playoff are at stake.

Utah can clinch a spot this week in the Edward Jones Big 12 Football Championship Game, which is scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff on Friday, December 4, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

For TCU, attaining six wins and bowl eligibility for the third consecutive season are at stake.

TCU’s final home game of 2026 also provides the Frogs an opportunity for a program-defining win toward the end of a frustrating, disappointing season.

In fact, the Horned Frogs have an opportunity for a third program-defining win over Utah in recent history.

On November 14, 2009, No. 4 TCU soundly defeated No. 16 Utah 55-28 before a record crowd of 50,307 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast from the TCU campus before the game. With the win, TCU’s record improved to 10-0 for only the second time since its undefeated 1938 national championship season. The Frogs went on to complete an undefeated regular season and earn an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl.

The next season, on November 6, 2010, ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast from Utah’s campus in Salt Lake City before the No. 3 Frogs defeated the sixth-ranked Utes 47-7 in what has been billed as the biggest game in Mountain West Conference history.

TCU’s resounding win snapped Utah’s 21-game home winning streak, and the Frogs went on to complete another undefeated regular season, win another Mountain West championship and earn a historic appearance in the Rose Bowl. TCU defeated Wisconsin 21-19 in Pasadena, California, on January 1, 2011, becoming the first team from a non-automatic qualifying conference to win the Rose Bowl in the BCS era.

The Frogs needed a win against Kansas State, and they got it. Now No. 2 Utah comes to The Carter with an unbeaten season on the line, and TCU still needs one more win to go bowling. The Frogs have won three straight against the Utes. A fourth would give the folks who were there in 2009 something new to talk about on the way home. Catch up with our Kansas State report card and see where both teams stand in our Week 12 Big 12 power rankings.

Betting disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.