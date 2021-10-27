TCU Football: Zach Evans Reportedly Set to Enter Transfer Portal

*BREAKING NEWS* - Updates will be added to the top of this article as they become available

10/27/21 - 12;45 p.m.:

Running back Zach Evans has decided to leave the football program. He will be exploring his options by entering the transfer portal.

Rumors started circulating late last night when Evans removed all mentions of TCU from his Instagram account, per PFF College:

He was at practice on Wednesday, per Drew Davison, TCU beat writer:

According to Big 12 reporter Tim Shepherd, sources have told him Evans is out:

TCU (3-4, 1-3 in Big 12) has lost four of their last five games, including three at home. Head Coach Gary Patterson has been on the hot seat all season, helped along by a lack of effort by his players, and Frog fans on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum have been calling for change of some sort for weeks.

Injuries, the transfer portal, and Name/Image/Likeness (NIL) have all been impacting the season thus far. The departure of Evans likely will not be the first. Expect the ongoing calls for immediate change in the program to only grow.

This season, Evans is sixth in the Big 12 in rushing yards with 648 and third in yards per carry (7.0). Splitting backfield carries with Evans this season has been Kendre Miller, who is tied for first in the conference in yards per carry (7.5) on just 55 attempts.



Evans joins wide receiver TJ Steele and pass rusher Mark Jackson Jr. as eligible transfers out from TCU for 2022.

TCU travels to Manhattan, Kansas, to play Kansas State (4-3, 1-3) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

