Bet on Buckets: Madison Conner’s Journey from Role Player to WNBA Draftee
Monday night, Madison Conner was drafted by the Seattle Storm. While it may have seemed expected, it represented the unbelievable perseverance and impeccable timing that have defined her journey.
A four-star prospect from Chandler, Arizona, Conner averaged 20 points, seven rebounds, and over three assists per game in her final season at Perry High School before finishing at Compass Prep. She went on to begin her college career at the University of Arizona.
Although Arizona reached the national championship during her freshman year, Conner never had the opportunity to reach her full potential. Over three seasons with the Wildcats, she averaged just 5.1 points in 12.6 minutes per game across 66 appearances, starting only once.
In the 2023 offseason, Conner made the bold decision to bet on herself and enter the transfer portal. At the time, she was far from any WNBA draft projections and simply searching for a fresh start.
The 2023 offseason was a time of change for TCU. After finishing with a 1-17 record in the Big 12, the Frogs parted ways with head coach Raegan Pebley and hired Mark Campbell, aiming to turn around a struggling program.
Campbell saw potential in Madison Conner right away and wasted no time reaching out. Still, attracting talent to a team that had just finished last was never going to be easy, and her recruitment proved to be a unique case.
At the time, TCU had little to offer in terms of NIL resources. Their entire pitch centered on opportunity, playing time, and a fresh start.
When TCU first reached out, Conner had no prior connection with Campbell and did not see the Horned Frogs as a serious option. She had even written a text message in response to Campbell that said, "Thanks for reaching out, but I think I'm going to go in a different direction."
Just as Conner was about to hit send, her high school coach called, urging her to give Campbell a chance. Seeking another perspective, Conner reached out to her Arizona teammate, Taylor Chavez, who had played for Campbell at Oregon.
Chavez wasted no time urging Conner to play for Campbell in Fort Worth. After visiting TCU, Conner immediately felt it was the perfect fit. It wasn’t long before she officially committed to becoming a Horned Frog.
The system at TCU proved to be the perfect match for Madison Conner, quickly unlocking her potential. In her first season with the Frogs, she averaged 19.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.2 steals, earning All-Big 12 honors.
Conner even set TCU’s single-season record for three-pointers in just 23 games, becoming only the seventh player in Big 12 history to hit 100 or more threes in a season. Still, after missing six games due to injury during the 2023–24 campaign, she felt there was more left to prove.
Conner’s final season with the Frogs was nothing short of historic. She averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 0.9 steals in another All-Big 12 campaign, helping lead TCU to its first Big 12 title and Elite Eight appearance.
The Arizona native shattered her own TCU record and led the nation with 128 made three-pointers, shooting a remarkable 44.9 percent from beyond the arc. Widely regarded as the top shooter in the country, Conner declared for the 2025 WNBA Draft.
It all led to Monday, April 14, when Madison Conner’s name was called as the 29th overall pick in the third round of the 2025 WNBA Draft. From a Wildcat to a Horned Frog, she is now a member of the Seattle Storm.
Madison Conner found the right coach, the right system, and the right moment to let her game take off. What began as a search for a second chance turned into a record-breaking run at TCU and a professional opportunity with the Seattle Storm.
Her journey is not only a testament to perseverance but also a clear example of how the transfer portal can empower student-athletes to rewrite their story and reach their full potential.
