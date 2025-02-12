Killer Frogs

Damion Baugh Signs Two-Way NBA Contract with Charlotte Hornets

The former TCU guard was averaging 13.1 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds in the G League this season.

Nicholas Girimonte

Mar 19, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Damion Baugh (10) celebrates in the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Damion Baugh (10) celebrates in the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
In this story:

The newest TCU Horned Frog in the NBA is Damion Baugh. The 6-foot-4 guard signed a two-way NBA contract with the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday.

Before getting signed to the Hornets, Baugh had been with the Westchester Knicks, the New York Knicks G League affiliate, this season, averaging 13.1 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.2 rebounds.

After playing college ball with both Memphis and TCU over four years, the Nashville native chose not to use his last year of eligibility to enter the 2023 NBA Draft. Baugh would go undrafted before signing with the Lakers G League affiliate his rookie year.

In his first two seasons with Memphis, Baugh averaged 3.8 points before hitting the transfer portal. After transferring to TCU, the former four-star prospect averaged 11.6 points and 5.1 assists in his two seasons in Fort Worth.

Baugh's NBA contract makes him the fourth active Horned Frog in the NBA for the first time in TCU program history.

For a TCU men's basketball program without a long history of pros, this is a sign that things are looking up for the Frogs' rise in college hoops.

The Hornets will next be in action when they play at the Magic Wednesday at 6 pm CT.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nick Girimonte, a senior at Texas Christian University majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism, is passionate about media, storytelling, and sports. Originally from Windsor, CA, Nick moved to Fort Worth, TX in 2021 to pursue his career goals. He has gained diverse hands-on experience as an on-air talent for Frogs Today, covering TCU sports, and as a writer and podcast host for TCU Horned Frogs on SI. Nick specializes in covering both men’s and women’s basketball. His podcast, “Frog Fever,” covers TCU and Big 12 Men’s Basketball. Additionally, he works with the TCU Football video crew, contributing to game footage and analysis. Nick has also held roles with the Texas Rangers, Barstool Sports, and Austin Industries, where he worked on social media content, event planning, and brand visibility. Nick is excited to contribute to TCU Horned Frogs On SI and looks forward to his next sports communication journey after graduation in May 2025.

Home/Frogs in the Pros