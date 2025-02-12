Damion Baugh Signs Two-Way NBA Contract with Charlotte Hornets
The newest TCU Horned Frog in the NBA is Damion Baugh. The 6-foot-4 guard signed a two-way NBA contract with the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday.
Before getting signed to the Hornets, Baugh had been with the Westchester Knicks, the New York Knicks G League affiliate, this season, averaging 13.1 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.2 rebounds.
After playing college ball with both Memphis and TCU over four years, the Nashville native chose not to use his last year of eligibility to enter the 2023 NBA Draft. Baugh would go undrafted before signing with the Lakers G League affiliate his rookie year.
In his first two seasons with Memphis, Baugh averaged 3.8 points before hitting the transfer portal. After transferring to TCU, the former four-star prospect averaged 11.6 points and 5.1 assists in his two seasons in Fort Worth.
Baugh's NBA contract makes him the fourth active Horned Frog in the NBA for the first time in TCU program history.
For a TCU men's basketball program without a long history of pros, this is a sign that things are looking up for the Frogs' rise in college hoops.
The Hornets will next be in action when they play at the Magic Wednesday at 6 pm CT.
