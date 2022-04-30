Skip to main content
Desmond Bane Leads Memphis Grizzlies Past Minnesota Timberwolves in 1st Round of NBA Playoffs

Bane led the Grizzlies in points, field goals made, 3's made, and minutes played in Round 1.

© Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

While Grizzlies All-World Super Star Ja Morant struggled to find buckets against the Timberwolves, Boston Celtics TCU legend Desmond Bane was pouring them in and breaking franchise records night after night.

Bane led the Grizzlies in the Round 1 playoff series victory, averaging 23.5 points per game while leading the NBA postseason with 27 3-pointers made while shooting 48.2% from behind the arc in Round 1.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 25.2 points per game.

After a somewhat slow start to the series in Games 1 and 2, Bane caught fire in Game 3, breaking the Grizzlies franchise record for most 3's made in a playoff game while dropping a game high 26 points. 

That record would stand for one game, as Bane broke his own record with eight three pointers in the next game. In Game 4, Bane would shoot a ridiculous 8-12 (66.7%) from behind the arc while finishing with a game high 34 points.

His joined Steph Curry and Klay Thompson as the only three players in NBA history to make 7+ three pointers in back-to-back playoff games.

In the Grizzlies Game 5 victory, Bane would once again lead the charge through the first 3 quarters of play, dropping 25 points and playing exceptional defense (two steals, three blocks) to tee up the 4th quarter heroics of Ja Morant.

In the Game 6 clincher. Bane continued hurling fireballs, shooting 5-9 55.6%) from downtown, including this late dagger to give the Grizzlies the lead for the first time in the second half.

In his postgame interview Ja Morant said it all.

In a playoff series with superstars Ja Morant, Karl Anthony Towns, and Anthony Edwards on the court, Desmond Bane was the series MVP. His +/- for the series was an outrageous +70. Brandon Clarke had the next best +/- for the Grizzlies at +35.

In a regular season which saw Bane set the Grizzlies season franchise record for 3-pointers made with 211, lead the league in 3-point %, make King James cry, and be gifted the Most Improved Player award from his teammate Ja Morant,  Bane continues to elevate his game in the playoffs.

Bane and the Grizzlies have a quick turnaround for round 2, facing the Golden State Warriors Sunday at 2:30c in Memphis on ABC.

