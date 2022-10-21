Frogs In The Pros: TCU Alumni In NFL Week 7 Action

25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:

Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton threw for 361 yards and a pair of touchdowns Thursday night against the Cardinals, but also threw three interceptions– two of which went for TDs on back-to-back plays– in a loss. With Jameis Winston returning to the lineup soon, Dalton's QB1 days may be limited.

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Houston Texans– The Texans were on bye this past week and return to action against the Las Vegas Raiders.

KaVontae Turpin, WR, Dallas Cowboys– Turpin returned three kicks for 96 yards and three punts in the Cowboys' loss to the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Dallas looks to get back on track this week against the Detroit Lions.

Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– Moehrig and the Raiders were on bye last week and return to action against the Houston Texans.

Jason Verrett, CB, San Francisco 49ers– Verrett returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since he was injured at the start of last season. The 49ers are going to continue being careful with him, but he has a chance to play Sunday against the Chiefs.

Ross Blacklock, IDL, Minnesota Vikings– Blacklock played 19 snaps in the Vikings' Week 6 win over the Dolphins. Minnesota is on by for Week 7 and returns next weekend to host the Arizona Cardinals.

Ben Banogu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts– Banogu continues his role as a majorly special teams player for the Colts. Indianapolis looks for their fourth straight win this week against the Titans.

Matt Pryor, OT, Indianapolis Colts– Pryor extended his streak of playing 100% of offensive snaps for the Colts last week to four games. The Colts take on the AFC South rival Titans on Sunday.

Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs– Per coach Andy Reid, Niang is not expected to return until at least after KC's bye. The Chiefs visit the 49ers this week before heading onto that bye.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Minnesota Vikings– Reagor continued his role majorly as a return specialist for Minnesota last week. The Vikings are on bye and return Week 8 to play the Cardinals.

Marcus Cannon, OT, New England Patriots– Cannon played a season-high 66% of snaps in a blowout win last week over Cleveland. The Patriots host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football this week.

Austin Schlottmann, OL, Minnesota Vikings– Schlottmann remains a special teamer for the Vikings and as the reserve center. Minnesota is on bye this week.

Garret Wallow, LB, Houston Texans– Wallow and the Texans were on bye in Week 6 and return this Sunday to play the Las Vegas Raiders.

LJ Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks– Collier was designated to return from the IR last week, but suffered a thumb injury at practice this week. His 2022 debut will likely be pushed down the road.

Other Horned Frogs on active NFL rosters include:

Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, Baltimore Ravens (Practice Squad)

Aviante Collins, OT, Dallas Cowboys (Practice Squad)

Obinna Eze, OT, Detroit Lions (Practice Squad)

Ty Summers, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars (Practice Squad)

TJ Carter, SAF, Los Angeles Rams (Practice Squad)

Joey Hunt, OL, Seattle Seahawks (Practice Squad)

Darius Anderson, RB, Houston Texans (Injured Reserve)

Innis Gaines, S, Green Bay Packers (Injured Reserve)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions (Injured Reserve)

Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams (Injured Reserve)

Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams (Injured Reserve)

