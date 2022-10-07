Frogs In The Pros: Catch TCU Alumni In NFL Week 5 Action

25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Two new faces– Marcus Cannon and CJ Hunt– landed on rosters this past week and are ready to get NFL reps.

Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:

Jerry Hughes, EDGE, Houston Texans– Hughes recorded three total tackles and played 59% of snaps in the Texans' Week 4 loss to the Chargers. This Sunday, Houston plays the Jacksonville Jaguars.

KaVontae Turpin, WR, Dallas Cowboys– Turpin returned one punt and played five offensive snaps for the Cowboys in their win over the Commanders. Dallas shifts focus to a road tilt against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Trevon Moehrig, SAF, Las Vegas Raiders– After missing two games, Moehrig returned to action in a win over the Broncos, where he recorded two tackles. Las Vegas looks for win number two on the year against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Jason Verrett, CB, San Francisco 49ers– For the first time since 2021, Verrett is practicing with the 49ers. He returned from the season-ending IR this week, although he may not see game action against the Panthers.

Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams– Noteboom was relegated to the backup tackle position for LA after a tough start to the year. He looks to reclaim his starting role in the coming weeks.

Ross Blacklock, IDL, Minnesota Vikings– Blacklock played a rotational role for Minnesota this past week and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. The Vikings face the Chicago Bears in Week 5.

Ben Banogu, EDGE, Indianapolis Colts– Banogu recorded a tackle on 11 snaps played on Thursday Night Football in Denver. The Colts edged out a gutty 12-9 win over the Broncos.

Matt Pryor, OT, Indianapolis Colts– Pryor played every offensive snap for the Colts on Thursday Night Football in their overtime win over the Broncos.

Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs– Per coach Andy Reid, Niang is not ready to come off the PUP list this week, although he his eligible. Niang is recovering from a torn patella tendon suffered in Week 17 of last season.

Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton threw for 236 yards and a touchdown in a 28-25 loss to the Vikings in London last week. Dalton may get another nod to start against the Seahawks as Jameis Winston battles an injury.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Minnesota Vikings– Reagor was targeted once on three snaps played and returned two punts in a win over the Saints in London. The Vikings play the Bears in Week 5.

Marcus Cannon, OT, New England Patriots– Cannon became the latest TCU Horned Frog to land on an NFL roster after the Patriots signed him this week. New England plays the Detroit Lions this Sunday.

Austin Schlottmann, OL, Minnesota Vikings– Schlottmann continues his role on special teams for the Vikings. He is currently the reserve center on offense.

Garret Wallow, LB, Houston Texans– Wallow recorded three tackles on 20 snaps for the Texans against the Chargers. Houston plays the Jaguars in Week 5.

LJ Collier, EDGE, Seattle Seahawks– The Seahawks designated Collier to come off the PUP/Reserve list this week. Per the Seahawks' official site, Collier may not play this coming week, but he may begin practicing on the active roster.

Other Horned Frogs on active NFL rosters include:

Ar’Darius Washington, SAF, Baltimore Ravens (Practice Squad)

Aviante Collins, OT, Dallas Cowboys (Practice Squad)

Obinna Eze, OT, Detroit Lions (Practice Squad)

Ty Summers, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars (Practice Squad)

TJ Carter, SAF, Los Angeles Rams (Practice Squad)

Darius Anderson, RB, Houston Texans (Season-ending IR)

Innis Gaines, S, Green Bay Packers (Injured Reserve)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions (Injured Reserve)

Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams (Injured Reserve)

