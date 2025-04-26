Jack Bech Drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders

Killer Frogs

The TCU wide receiver was taken in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Raiders

Ian Napetian

Sep 14, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the UCF Knights at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
Jack Bech is the newest Horned Frog in the National Football League after being selected in the second round (58th overall) by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bech now becomes the fifth active TCU wide receiver in the NFL alongside Derius Davis, Quentin Johnston, Jalen Reagor, and Kavontae Turpin. He is also the first Horned Frog drafted by the Raiders since Tre’von Moehrig was selected in 2021.

He joins a Raiders offense that boasts a fresh and electrifying offense revamped by Pete Carroll. Following the acquisition of Geno Smith from the Seahawks, the Raiders immensely bolstered their ground attack, taking Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick.

Bech fits seamlessly into a Raiders offense looking to bolster its wide receiver room. While Las Vegas possesses one of the league’s premier tight ends in Brock Bowers, Bech adds depth to a depleted core headlined by Jakobi Myers and Tre Tucker.

Bech will provide an over-the-middle and deep-shot threat to a Las Vegas offense that proved one-dimensional last season.

Hauling in 62 catches for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns, Bech was a second-team All-Big 12 selection and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award in 2024. Among Big 12 receivers with over 1,000 yards last season, Bech’s 16.7 yards per reception was a conference-best, while his nine touchdowns were best for sixth.

Following the regular season, Bech turned heads in the 2025 Senior Bowl when he was named MVP after making the game-winning touchdown catch.

While Bech was the eighth wide receiver taken in the draft, his intangibles remain unparalleled. His work ethic and grit have and will continue to set him apart from other rookie receivers in the league.

