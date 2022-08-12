Frogs In The Pros: Lodolo Starts Field Of Dreams Game

For the second year, MLB scheduled a game in the iconic corn fields in Dyersville, Iowa, the same fields where the movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed in 1989. This year’s Field of Dreams game featured the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds.

Rookie LHP Nick Lodolo, a former TCU Horned Frog, was dubbed the starting pitcher for the Reds. Lodolo was in trouble early in the top half of the first inning. With one out, the next three batters he faced each had an RBI hit, putting the Cubs up 3-0. Lodolo and the team could not dig out of the hole and lost the game 4-2.

Lodolo (3-4) took the loss after pitching 4.2 innings allowing seven hits and four runs (all earned) while allowing four walks and throwing six strikeouts.

The game itself was a production. It included Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. “having a catch” to start the game – a tribute to a scene in the movie with Kevin Costner and Ray Liotta. Liotta, who passed away earlier this year, was also memorialized by Costner during the game. And a hologram of legendary Cubs announcer Harry Caray, who passed away in 1998, led the crowd in singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” at the seventh inning stretch.

When Lodolo learned he would get the start in the legendary game, he had this to say:

“I’ll be honest with you, I don’t even know what to expect. I feel like we’re literally just going to show up and play a game in the cornfield. I don’t know what else is going on and all that.”

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) warms up in the outfield before a game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the MLB Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

After the game, Lodolo was asked about that first inning. "I didn't make pitches when I needed to when I was ahead in the count,” he said.

Lodolo was the seventh overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He had eight starts in 2019 in the Reds minor league system. He did not play in 2020 due to the cancellation of the minor league season. In 2021, he played in both the Reds Double-A and Triple-A teams. He started the 2022 season with the Triple-A Louisville Bats and, on April 13, was activated to the Reds roster. He made his first MLB start that day in a game against Cleveland. He would pitch two more games in April before being placed on the injured list due to a lower back strain.

Lodolo was re-activated to the Reds on July 5. He has pitched seven games since then, including the loss against the Cubs in Iowa. For the year, he has started ten games and has a 4.72 ERA and a WHIP of 1.66. He has pitched 47.2 innings and has given up 55 hits, 25 earned runs, and 24 walks while throwing 64 strikeouts.

Before joining the Reds organization, Lodolo spent three years on the mound at Lupton (2017-19). He started 46 games over those three seasons, pitching a total of 258.2 innings. His cumulative ERA was 3.55. In 2019, he had a 2.36 ERA and threw 131 strikeouts in 103 innings of work. The 131 Ks are the fourth-highest in TCU history. That year, he was a first-team All-Big 12 and second-team All-American. He became the highest-ever draft pick when he was drafted as the 7th overall pick.

Nick Lodolo while at TCU TCU Athletics

