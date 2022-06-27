Tennis Anyone? Two Former Frogs Will Play At Wimbledon

The Wimbledon fortnight began today at the All England Club in Wimbledon, England. The Championships will take place for the next two weeks. Two former TCU Horned Frogs are part of the men’s main draw in singles this year – Cameron (Cam) Norrie and Alastair Gray.

Norrie is the top-ranked British player and is the No. 9 seed in the tournament. This is his 5th appearance at Wimbledon. He has a 3-4 record in The Championships. His best performance came last year when he advanced to the third round. This is his 19th Grand Slam event. He has never made it to the round of 16 at any Grand Slam.

On Monday, he took on Pablo Andujar of Spain (ranked No. 100). He won the First Round match in straight sets, winning 6-0, 7-6 (7-3), and 6-3. The win in the first round gave Norrie his 15th career Grand Slam victory. He will take on another Spaniard in this Second Round match when he faces Jaume Munar (ranked No. 71).

Norrie played for three years at TCU (2015-2017). In his junior year (2017), he became the first player in program history to finish the season ranked No. 1 in the ITA Singles poll. He also set the TCU season singles winning percentage at .955 after going 21-1 at the No. 1 position that year.

Gray graduated from TCU in 2021 and is making his Grand Slam debut this week at Wimbledon. He was selected as a Wildcard in the Men’s Draw. He is ranked No. 288 in the world and is the ninth-ranked Brit.

His First Round match is on Tuesday, June 28. He will take on Chun-hsin Tseng, the No. 95 ranked player in the world. Tseng is from Taiwan. He also is making his Grand Slam debut in this match. The winner of this match will face the winner of Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) and Taylor Fritz (USA) in the Second Round.

Gray also played for three years at TCU (2018-2020). In his junior year, he played at No. 1 in both singles and doubles and was the only upperclassman on the team. He finished 8-2 in singles, winning his last six matches before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

