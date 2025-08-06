The Boston Red Sox are sending the former Big 12 Pitcher of the Year to Worcester.

Frogs in the Pros: Payton Tolle Promoted to AAA
Earlier this week, the news broke that former ace for TCU Baseball, Payton Tolle, would be getting promoted to Triple-A within the Boston Red Sox organization. Andrew Parker broke the news on Sunday that the former ace for FrogballUSA would be headed to Worcester after only six starts for the Portland Sea Dogs.
It's an understatement to say that Tolle has been one of the most interesting prospects in the minor leagues recently. After being drafted by the Red Sox in 2024, the lefty began his professional career in South Carolina, pitching for the Greenville Drive. In 11 appearances and 49.2 IP, Tolle posted a 3.62 ERA. Along with quality innings, the former Horned Frog tallied 79 Ks with a BAA of .234.
While these stats will not blow most away, they are quality for a guy who pitched against college kids only a year ago.
On June 24, Tolle was promoted to the Red Sox's Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. While a smaller minority speculated that he was moved up too quickly, many others were excited about the tall lefty and how he performed at the next level.
With the Sea Dogs, Tolle only needed five starts to prove that the Double-A level wasn't enough to make him flinch. In only 27.0 IP, Tolle posted a 1.67 ERA with a BAA of .144. In his final start at the Double-A level, Tolle racked up 6 strikeouts over 4.0 scoreless innings.
With his promotion to Triple-A, one of the biggest tests for Tolle in his upcoming appearances will be whether or not his pitch arsenal can be effective at a higher level. Many, myself included, are confident that the lefty's fastball will translate well at the major league level. While the idea of a former Horned Frog making his major league debut is exciting, there are a few factors that come into play.
To the surprise of many, the Boston Red Sox were relatively quiet at the trade deadline, aside from acquiring Dustin May from the Dodgers. For the most part, this means that the team that you see today in Boston likely won't change too much. Red Sox manager Alex Cora and his squad currently sit in 2nd place in the AL East with the top spot in the AL Wild Card standings.
Combine their decent position in the playoff race with the hot start they've had after the All-Star break (9-1), and you get a team that doesn't necessarily feel pressured to make moves that shake things up.
Despite those obstacles for Tolle, his fans can remain optimistic that the lefty may have a role with the team later in the season. Earlier this week, Alex Cora praised Tolle’s rapid ascent to Triple-A, calling it impressive. While Cora mentioned that the Red Sox have the 2nd-best bullpen in the league, he kept the door open for any potential injuries that the team might face down the stretch.
He also added that "If they're good and we believe that they can contribute, then we'll see what happens."
After Tolle's promotion on Sunday, fans can expect him to make an appearance in Triple-A in the very near future.