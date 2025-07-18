TCU Horned Frogs in the MLB: Mid Season Report
The MLB season officially hit the halfway point this week with the All-Star game in Atlanta. The push to the postseason is in full swing. Let's recap what former Horned Frogs are up to in the pros.
Nick Lodolo
For Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds, they find themselves right in the middle of a big cluster in the National League, competing for that coveted third wild card spot. The Reds sit at 50-47 and are 2.5 games back behind the Padres for the sixth seed. Just in front of Cincinnati are the Giants and the Cardinals.
Lodolo has been one of the top arms for this Reds rotation. The 27-year-old lefty has posted a 6-6 record with a 3.38 ERA in the first half of the season. He's thrown 106 innings and has struck out 97. In his final start before the break, he had one of his better outings of 2025 in a 6-0 win over the Marlins.
He threw six scoreless innings with four strikeouts while allowing just three hits and zero walks. We all know the offense is spearheaded by superstar Elly De La Cruz, but if the Reds want to make a push for October, they will have to rely on Lodolo and Andrew Abbott to carry their weight on the pitching side.
Tyler Alexander
Tyler Alexander has had an up-and-down 2025 season. In February, he agreed to a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. He had a strong start to the season out of the bullpen. Through nine innings, he hadn't allowed a run and struck out nine. He threw 5.2 hitless innings back in April against the Reds while striking out six.
However, a couple rough outings shot his ERA to 4.56 by the end of April. He was used quite a bit in the month of May making 12 appearances. While there were some solid innings in relief, he blew a few leads and his ERA continued to climb. On June 1st, he was designated for assignment and eventually released by the Brewers on June 6th.
It didn't take long for Alexander to find his new home. Just two days later, he signed with the Chicago White Sox. Since he arrived to the Windy City, Anderson has settled in posting a 2.59 ERA and opponents have hit .071 against him in the month of July. It is no secret the White Sox have struggled mightily the last couple seasons and currently are last in the AL Central with a 32-65 record. However, this could be an opportunity for Alexander to reset and pitch in low pressure situations with the hope that he can sign or be traded to a contender soon.
Luken Baker
Luken Baker got the call to the big leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals back in April. He appeard in 19 games and hit .235 with two RBIs and seven walks. In May, he was optioned to Triple-A and has stayed there since. He's currently second on the team with nine homers and 30 RBIs.
Minor League News
In other minor league news, Payton Tolle has pitched well with the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. He has a 3.25 ERA with over 100 strikeouts. Luke Savage has been tremendous for the Hickory Crawdads, the Single-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. In 22 appearances, he's posted a 1.59 ERA with six saves and 30 strikeouts.
With four TCU Horned Frogs selected in the 2025 MLB draft, hopefully we can hear their names in major league baseball soon enough.
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.