Red Sox Pitcher Garrett Crochet Notches First Complete Shutout Game vs. Rays
It was a career game for Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet on Saturday vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.
Crochet finished the first complete shutout game of his career. This is a huge accomplishment for MLB pitchers, and it's somewhat rare to have a complete shutout game. There's no official historic list of pitchers who have achieved this feat, but Crochet has been hypothetically added to that now.
Crochet's final stat line was nine strikes and three hits over nine innings. He threw 100 pitches with 72 being strikes. He now has a 2.23 ERA.
Crochet leads MLB with 160 strikeouts this season, and he has the fourth-best ERA right now. He has 10 wins and four losses in the Red Sox's 52-45 season.
Crochet has the second-best odds to win the AL Cy Young award this season at +650, according to ESPN. Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal leads the charge now with -260 odds. Crochet put up a pretty good convincing argument on Saturday with his performance.