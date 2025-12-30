Remember the Alamo Bowl. Will Frogs Three-peat? Our Staff Makes Their Picks
In this story:
The TCU Horned Frogs (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) will once again make a postseason appearance in the Alamo City when they face the USC Trojans (9-3, 7-2 Big Ten) on Tuesday night.
It's the third appearance in the Alamo Bowl for the Horned Frogs. Who can forget the first appearance, nearly ten years ago to the date? It was January 2, 2016, after the 2015 season. The Frogs were down 31-0 at halftime. Gary Patterson infamously changed his shirt at the half. And Bram Kohlhausen did his magic to forever be a part of Horned Frog Lore.
Nearly two years later, on December 28, 2017, TCU found themselves down 21-3 in the 2nd quarter before Kenny Hill led the comeback to beat Stanford 39-37.
It's not just the Alamo history that Frog fans will remember. It was a postseason game against USC in 1998 that forever changed the trajectory of TCU football. Under head coach Dennis Franchione and Defensive Coordinator Gary Patterson, the Frogs headed to El Paso to play USC in the Sun Bowl. No one gave the Frogs a chance. But the Frogs pulled off the upset with a 28-19 win. That win was the beginning of TCU becoming a nationally known competitive team over the next two decades.
Now, as the Frogs get set for th3 2025 season finale, how will this Alamo Bowl go down in TCU's bowl game history? The majority of our staff (9) think that No. 16 USC gets the win, with six of our team thinking the Frogs will get another Alamo Bowl win.
We are predicting it will be a close game, though. Our average margin of victory is just under eight points (7.87). We expect that a total of 52 will be scored. That means we are anticipating a game somewhere in the 30-21 range.
Through the regular season, four of our team sit at 9-3, but Brett leads the pack after having the closest score prediction in four of the games. No one else has more than two, and that is our first tiebreaker after the record. Brett has chosen USC. Even if TCU wins, he will still get crowned the champion of our staff picks.
Staff Leaderboard after Week Fourteen
Place
Name
Wins
Losses
Closest
Cumulative Differential
1
Brett
9
3
4
185
2
Ryder
9
3
2
222
3
Nate
9
3
1
295
4
Nick
9
3
0
190
5
Carson
8
4
1
194
6
Tori
8
4
1
202
7
Davis
8
4
0
200
8
Ryann
8
4
0
209
9
Zion
8
4
0
229
10
JD
7
5
2
215
11
Ian
7
5
1
174
12
Barry
7
5
0
219
13
Andrew
7
5
0
220
14
Mac
7
5
0
265
15
Seth*
3
4
0
137
* Writers who joined the staff after Week One
Staff Predictions - The TCU Horned Frogs vs. the USC Trojans
Andrew Bauhs (7-5) - USC 24-17
Barry Lewis (7-5) - USC 31-27
Brett Gibbons (9-3, four closest predictions)- USC 30-17
Carson Wersal (8-4, two closest predictions) - TCU 34-21
Davis Wilson (8-4) - USC 30-23
Ian Napetian (7-5; one closest prediction) - TCU 31-24
JD Andress (7-5; two closest predictions) - TCU 31-27
Mac Walters (7-5) - USC 38-17
Nate Cross (9-3; one closest prediction) - TCU 35-27
Nick Girimonte (9-3) - TCU 27-24
Ryann Zeller (8-4) - USC 31-24
Ryder Solberg (9-3, two closest prediction) - USC 42-36
Seth Dowdle* (3-4) -USC 17-10
Tori Couch (8-4; one closest prediction) - TCU 20-17
Zion Trammell (8-4) - USC 28-20
*Seth joined our team after the season began.
Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.
What's Next?
This game will be played on Tuesday, December 30, at 8 pm CT. It will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The game can be seen on ESPN.
Recommended Articles
Barry is the managing editor/publisher of TCU Horned Frogs On SI and oversees a team of 15+ writers, photographers, and podcasters covering all 22 of TCU’s sports. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include Big 12 Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. He is a frequent guest on one of the many podcasts that TCU Horned Frogs On SI writers host covering football, baseball, basketball, and other sports. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has represented TCU Horned Frogs On SI at the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, Big 12 Football Media Days, and Big 12 Basketball Media Days. Barry has followed TCU sports since the Jim Wacker days. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.Follow barryrlewis