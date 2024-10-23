TCU Horned Frogs in the NBA for the 2024-25 Season
As the NBA season kicks off, TCU has two players representing the Horned Frogs for the 2024-25 season in Desmond Bane and Kenrich Williams.
It is also worth noting that formed TCU guard Damion Baugh will play in the NBA G League for the Westchester Knicks.
The following is what the roles of Bane and Williams will be this year, and the types of players they were at TCU.
1. Desmond Bane - Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane played four seasons at TCU from 2016-2020 where he was a two-time All-Big 12 player before becoming a first round pick to the Grizzlies in the 2020 NBA draft. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard instantly became one of the best scorers in the league, notably averaging 23.7 points last season in his fourth year in the NBA. Bane will remain one of the best young stars in the league during his fifth season on the Grizzlies and continue to put the school from Fort Worth on the map.
2. Kenrich Williams - Oklahoma City Thunder
Kenrich Williams played at TCU from 2014-2018, earning All-Big 12 honors in his final season and getting his jersey number 34 retired in 2024. After going undrafted, the 6-foot-6 forward has played six NBA seasons with the Pelicans and the Thunder. Williams is entering his fifth year in Oklahoma City and seventh in the league where he will continue to be a high-level role player for the Thunder.
