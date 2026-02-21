No. 1 UCLA Dominates Offensively in Series-Opener vs No. 7 TCU
On Friday night, the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs and the No. 1 UCLA Bruins kicked off a three-game series out at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles, California. After the Frogs dropped a midweek matchup to UT Arlington, the program headed west to take on another top-tier program.
Entering the weekend, knocking off the No. 1 team in the country was expected to be a tall task. With starting pitcher Tommy LaPour not available, the Frogs' pitching staff already needed to be extremely sharp, especially against a loaded Bruins' batting lineup.
Unfortunately, the Frogs' ambitions of starting their weekend off on the right foot never materialized. Mason Brassfield, who was tabbed the starting pitcher for the Frogs on Friday night, couldn't quite find his rhythm, only throwing 1.2 innings before being pulled.
By the end of the night, UCLA totaled 15 hits on the road to a 10-2 win over the Frogs. While TCU threatened to get back into the game with some ninth-inning magic, three-straight strikeouts from UCLA pitcher CJ Bott secured the win for the Bruins.
Roch Cholowsky Is As Advertised
There's a reason why the UCLA shortstop is considered a unanimous No. 1 overall pick in this year's MLB Draft. Cholowsky wasn't just a major role player in UCLA's series-opening win over the Frogs: he was the main driving force for the Bruins' offense.
Brassfield found himself in a tough spot early in the game. While the lefty may have looked solid against the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks, it was a different story against UCLA on Friday. In just 1.2 innings, UCLA recorded seven hits against Brassfield to total five earned runs.
The killing blow for both Brassfield and the Frogs? You guessed it. With the bases loaded, Cholowsky gave the Bruins a five-run lead with a grand slam in the second inning. From then on, the relentless UCLA offense just kept hitting the baseball.
Cholowsky's talent both at the plate and in the field seems to be contagious. While the shortstop led the team with five runs batted in on Friday night, Mulivai Levu also showed out with a team-high four hits. Levu also recorded two runs batted in for UCLA as well.
Why the Frogs Can Bounce Back
The good news for the Frogs is that they won't have to face Logan Reddemann again this weekend. He kept the Frogs off the basepaths for most of the night, tossing 5.0 innings while allowing five hits and just one earned run. He also struck out 10, with most of those punchouts coming on the fastball.
With Reddemann done for the weekend, TCU will likely have more opportunities to score at the plate. While Michael Barnett presents the Frogs with an entirely new challenge on Saturday, TCU's offense should be a little more comfortable in the box tomorrow.
It's also nice to see that the Frogs have continued to get better as the game goes on. TCU threatened to score in both the seventh and ninth inning, leading to UCLA having to expend a little more pitching for the rest of the weekend.
Carson, a 2025 TCU graduate, is a sports journalist who covers college athletics for several On SI sites. While most of his experience is with TCU On SI, he also writes with Wake Forest On SI and Houston On SI. He also has a passion for the college baseball scene, most notably being a fan of TCU Baseball. In 2023, Carson was in Omaha and reported on the Men’s College World Series, where TCU finished 4th in the nation. His past work not only consists of major sports like football, basketball, and baseball, but with others like track and field and cross country as well.Follow WersalCarsonKF