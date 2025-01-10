TCU Horned Frogs in the NFL Playoffs
The NFL playoffs are around the corner, with two games kicking off on Saturday to open wild card weekend. This season, TCU football had 29 players on NFL organizations through active rosters and practice sqauds. These are the nine former Horned Frogs that you can watch in the NFL playoffs.
Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis: Los Angeles Chargers
Quentin Johnston finished up his second regular season with the Chargers and improved substantially this year. He has been heavily scrutinized for his drops but he still made a big impact on this offense. Johnston had 55 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. Both he and Ladd McConkey have emerged as a tremendous duo for Justin Herbert. Johnston will be a critical piece if the Chargers are going to make a run. They will travel to Houston to take on the Texans on Saturday at 3:30 on CBS.
The speedy Derius Davis was primarily used on special teams and was one of the league's top kick and punt returners. He returned kicks of over 50 yards multiple times. Davis was involved in the offense a little more towards the end of the regular season. He caught 13 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns in week 16 and 17.
Dylan Horton and Jerry Hughes: Houston Texans
After a fight with cancer, Dylan Horton has made a return to football. It has been an incredible journey to follow and the second year defensive end will have a chance to make an impact in playoff football. Horton has played in every game since week six and has recorded a tackle in each of them. Jerry Hughes has appeared sparingly for the Texans.
Ar'Darius Washington: Baltimore Ravens
In his first full season as a starter, Ar'Darius Washington made quite an impact for this Baltimore defense. He finished with 64 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack. The standout safety was the highest graded TCU player in the NFL season according to Pro Football Focus. The Ravens will begin their path to the Super Bowl on Saturday against the Steelers at 7:00 on Prime Video.
Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom: Los Angeles Rams
Injuries derailed the beginning of Steve Avila's sophomore season, as he missed eight games from surgery to repair his MCL. He started 10 games this season and is a full go for the playoffs. A similar situation occurred with Joe Noteboom, who was placed on IR in September with an ankle injury. Both he and Avila will have a challenge with the Minnesota Vikings front. That game will be played on Monday at 7:00 on ABC/ESPN.
Some other TCU players that are on playoff rosters but are injured are Jalen Reagor with the Chargers and Jared Wiley with the Kansas City Chiefs.
