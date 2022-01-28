Frogs In The NFL Playoffs: Championship Weekend

And then there were four– teams in the NFL and TCU Horned Frog alumni playing in the playoffs. Championship weekend is on the doorstep, with the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers visiting the Los Angeles Rams.

On the line is a trip to Super Bowl LVI and a shot at a championship. No pressure.

Jason Verrett, CB, San Francisco 49ers: Verett's been on the IR all season long after suffering a torn ACL after Week 1 of this season. Just because he's not out on the field doesn't mean Verrett isn't contributing to his team. He was the team's top-graded cornerback a season ago, according to PFF.

The 49ers travel to face the L.A. Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night. San Francisco is looking to become the first team since 1966 to win four straight games all on the road (playoffs or otherwise).

Lucas Niang, OT, Kansas City Chiefs: Niang suffered a season-ending patellar tendon tear in the Chiefs' Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Before then, he was seeing significant snaps for a KC offensive line that was banged up. Niang also played a pivotal role as the sixth offensive lineman in on some goal line packages.

The Chiefs host the Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday afternoon. The last outing saw the Bengals win 34-31 at home and secure the AFC North crown. However, the Chiefs boast lots of championship experience and Patrick Mahomes is seeking his third Super Bowl appearance in his four years of starting.

Joseph Noteboom, OT, Los Angeles Rams: Noteboom was thrust into a major role for the Rams when tackle Andrew Whitworth missed games with injury. Against the Buccaneers, Noteboom allowed just one pressure and no hits on quarterback Matthew Stafford, earning him a terrific pass blocking grade from PFF.

Whitworth is on track to play Sunday, likely relegating Noteboom to a more limited role. However, should the veteran not be 100%, Noteboom could see more time at any moment. The Rams host the division-rival 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Should L.A. win, they will become the second consecutive team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium– a feat never accomplished before last season.

Travin Howard, LB, Los Angeles Rams: Like his teammate Noteboom, Travin Howard was thrust into a significant role for the Rams late in the season. Against the Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round, Howard recorded five total tackles. He once again played a pivotal role defending the pass, allowing just two receptions on four targets and a favorable coverage grade from PFF.



As mentioned, the Rams host the 49ers with a chance at playing a home Super Bowl this Sunday night.

