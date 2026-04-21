Which Former Horned Frogs Have the Best Shot in the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is just a couple of days away, which means that several TCU Horned Frogs are going to have the chance to hear their names called by the commissioner (or whoever else is standing at the podium with the microphone). It’s an amazing moment for any player, and it’s especially exciting when it’s a former Frog.

TCU has long been a place where athletes can make that next leap — pun absolutely intended — to the next level. It doesn’t matter what league it is; there are Frogs that are ready to take over and show the world what they’re made of. The same is true for this year’s NFL Draft, though there are some former Horned Frogs that stand out above the rest.

Bud Clark Leads the Way

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TCU defensive back Bud Clark (DB33) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There’s arguably no TCU athlete who embodies the spirit of what it means to be a Horned Frog more than Bud Clark. He immediately made an impact once he arrived on the scene in 2020, helping the team make it to the national championship game in the process. His pick-six to open the scoring in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan on New Year’s Eve is undoubtedly the highlight of his TCU career, and yet that’s just the tip of the iceberg for what he was able to accomplish while in Fort Worth.

As such, Clark has positioned himself to be one of the first Frogs to be taken off the board at this year’s NFL Draft. While it doesn’t appear that he’ll be selected in the first round — it doesn’t look like any Frog will be, for that matter — him being picked in the second or third round wouldn’t be a shock by any means.

The pluses are many when it comes to Clark. He’s a veteran leader who has proved time and time again that he has what it takes to compete with the best athletes the college football universe has to offer. He consistently tracks the ball well, which enables him to be the ballhawk safety that he is. If a team is looking for someone of that archetype — a player who can flip a game via a massive turnover — then Clark is the guy.

Elarms-Orr’s Stock Continues to Rise

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr holds the Alamo Bowl most valuable defensive player trophy after victory over the Southern California Trojans as Valero chief executive officer Gary Simmons (left) and ESPN reporter Dana Boyle watch at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kaleb Elarms-Orr might be one of the most coveted linebackers in the mid-to-late rounds. Over the past nine months, Elarms-Orr’s draft stock has taken off like the Artemis II rocket. No player on TCU’s roster did more this season to elevate his potential placement in the draft than Elarms-Orr.

It’s well-deserved, too. He led TCU in tackles with 130, four of which were sacks — a career-high total for a single season. That statistic really highlights Elarms-Orr’s ability to cover the whole field. He flies from sideline to sideline with the ease of a jaguar, a skill set that would fit nicely on pretty much any NFL roster.

According to Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports, several teams have expressed interest in Elarms-Orr’s talents, especially after his fantastic showing at the Senior Bowl back in January. The Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, and Minnesota Vikings could all be landing spots for the native of Alameda County. Any TCU fan knows that any of those teams would be lucky to have him.

Other Frogs to Watch on Draft Day

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) comes off the field during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Other draft prospects for the Frogs include wide receiver Eric McAlister, linebacker Namdi Obiazor, and tight end DJ Rogers — among several others. Out of those options, McAlister has the best chance of being selected, though it’s uncertain exactly where he’d end up. If it were to occur, it most likely would happen on Day 3 in the later rounds of the draft.

Regardless of where he ends up once he begins his professional career, McAlister should fit in nicely with any squad he finds himself on. He’s a bona fide star on the outside — just watch the tape of his masterful performance against SMU if you don’t believe it — and could be a threat at the professional level should he be given the opportunity.

For TCU, any selections in the NFL Draft are a big deal. While the Frogs aren’t necessarily hunting for scraps when it comes to acquiring new talent, it’s always nice to tell recruits that if they were to come to Fort Worth, they will have a good shot at moving on to the highest level of professional football in the world. It’s the greatest selling point of them all, so the more Frog draftees there are, the better it is for the future of TCU’s football program.

How to Watch

The NFL Draft takes place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, PA, at Point State Park and Acrisure Stadium. The 91st edition features 257 picks over three days with a faster eight-minute time limit for first-round selections. You can watch on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC. Streaming on NFL+, ESPN App, and Fubo TV.

Round 1: Thursday, April 23 at 7 PM CST

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24 at 6 PM CST

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 11 AM CST