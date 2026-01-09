TCU Adds Impact Cornerback From Central Michigan

TCU added another piece out of the transfer portal, this time going to the Midwest to grab former Central Michigan cornerback Kalen Carroll. As a graduate transfer, he will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Carroll began his career at Cincinnati before transferring to Central Michigan following the 2024 season. With the Bearcats, he amassed 19 tackles, two tackles for loss, and six pass breakups over the course of 19 games.

Most forced incompletions, MAC CBs, 2025:



Jaire Rawlison, Kent State: 13

Andre Fuller, Toledo: 12

JoJo Johnson, Bowling Green: 12

Avery Smith, Toledo: 12

Tank Pearson, Ohio: 11

Kalen Carroll, Central Michigan: 10

Kobi Blackwell, Buffalo: 9

Jalen McClendon, Bowling Green: 9… pic.twitter.com/O6aeaATomf — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) December 21, 2025

His career really took off once he arrived at Central Michigan. With the Chippewas in 2025, he played in all 13 games and recorded 52 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, and one forced fumble. His efforts earned him first-team All-MAC honors, deeming him one of the best players both Central Michigan and the conference had to offer in 2025.

In addition to TCU, Carroll was also courted by Virginia. In the end, the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder chose Andy Avalos, Sonny Dykes and Fort Worth for his final season of college football.

Carroll Brings Proven Production to TCU’s Secondary

Central Michigan defensive back Kalen Carroll (6) closes in on Kent State running back Gavin Garcia (5) during the first half of the game at Dix Stadium in Kent on November, 19, 2025. | Mike Cardew / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TCU is losing a ton of experience from its secondary, particularly at the cornerback position. Channing Canada, Jevon McIver Jr., and Avery Helm are all graduating, and players like Elijah Jackson and Cam Jamerson are transferring out. With that, the Frogs are going to have to turn to several young pieces (Devondre McGee, Michah Strickland, and Deon Mays) to shore up wide receivers in 2026.

Carroll, who is not only coming off the best season of his career but also has Big 12 experience thanks to his time at Cincinnati, will be a valuable addition to the room not only for his skill but for his wealth of exposure to the bright lights of college football. Should he continue to build off the success he saw in 2025 with Central Michigan, the Horned Frogs should have a fantastic weapon on the defensive side of the football.

The Class So Far

In total, TCU has picked up 11 additions out of the transfer portal.

The other players the Horned Frogs have gotten out of the transfer portal — which opened Jan. 2 and is set to close Jan. 16 — are interior offensive lineman Jaheim Buchanon (Florida International), punter John Hoyet Chance (Louisiana Tech), quarterback Jaden Craig (Harvard), safety Jacob Fields (Louisiana Tech), edge rusher Koron Hayward (Western Kentucky), interior offensive lineman Noah McKinney (Oklahoma State), edge rusher Cheta Ofili (Texas Tech), wide receiver Jeremy Scott (South Alabama), linebacker Michael Short (Virginia Tech) and running back Landon Walker (Colorado School of Mines).

Recommended Articles

Powered by KillerFrogs