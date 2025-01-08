The Top Ten PFF Grades of TCU Players in the 2024-25 NFL Season
TCU Football had 29 players represented in NFL organizations through both active rosters and practice squads.
Here are the ten Horned Frogs who had the best 2024-25 regular seasons according to PFF's overall grades.
10. Brandon Coleman - 64.1 (61/141 Ts)
Brandon Coleman started the final 12 of his 16 games played in his rookie season. The 6-foot-6 offensive lineman went from a third-round pick to the starting left tackle of a 12-5 team. The former Frog will next be in prime time when the Washington Commanders play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night of Wild Card Weekend.
9. Ty Summers - 64.2 (89/189 LBs)
In his sixth NFL season, Ty Summers appeared in 16 games for the New York Giants, recording 29 total tackles, the second-highest mark of his career. The former seventh-round pick has carved out a very good pro career.
8. Dee Winters - 66.4 (79/189 LBs)
Dee Winters took a big step forward in his second year in the NFL. The San Francisco 49er recorded his first ten career starts in 15 game appearances this season. Upping his total tackles from 10 to 44 in his sophomore campaign, the 2023 sixth-round pick is starting to make a name for himself in the league.
7. Steve Avila - 67.1 (39/135 Gs)
Unfortunately, injuries got in the way of the front half of Steve Avila's sophomore season, but the Rams starting left guard was very effective in his ten starts and games played. The 2023 second-round pick can be seen next when the Los Angeles Rams host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night with a chance to advance in the playoffs.
6. Tre'von Moehrig - 67.5 (60/170 Ss)
Tre'von Moehrig started all 17 games for the Las Vegas Raiders in his fourth NFL season. The 2021 second-round pick recorded a career-high 104 combined tackles to go with five tackles for loss, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a sack. The 2020 Jim Thorpe Award winner has become a household name in the league.
5. Andy Dalton - 68.1 (42/75 QBs)
Andy Dalton is still doing his thing in his fourteenth NFL season. The 2011 second-round pick played in six games for the Carolina Panthers this season, recording 1023 total yards, nine total touchdowns, and two interceptions.
4. Matt Pryor - 69.9 (30/135 Gs)
Matt Pryor arguably had the best season of his six-year career in the 2024-25 campaign. The 2018 sixth-round appeared in every game and started 15 for the Chicago Bears at right guard. After not starting a game for the 49ers last season, Pryor looks to have found a new life in his career.
3. Quentin Johnston - 70.6 (54/98 WRs)
Quentin Johnston has probably been the story of Horned Frogs in the NFL this season. After being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, the 6-foot-4 wide receiver had a somewhat disappointing rookie season, totaling 38 catches, 431 yards, and two touchdowns. Johnston hit a sophomore surge this year, putting up 55 catches with 711 yards and eight touchdowns, showing everyone that he can play in this league. "QJ" and the Chargers travel to Houston on Saturday to play the Texans in the first game of Wild Card Weekend.
2. KaVontae Turpin - 71.2 (49/98 WRs)
Everyone knows KaVonte Turpin for being an elite return specialist for the Dallas Cowboys, but this season, the 5-foot-9 speedster took his game to a new level. Turpin was the lone Horned Frog selected to the Pro Bowl as the NFC's return specialist, but he totaled a career-high in catches (31) and receiving yards (420) to go with two touchdowns and solidify himself as a receiving threat in the NFL.
1. Ar'Darius Washington - 80.3 (11/170 Ss)
Ar'Darius Washington flourished in his first full season as a starter in the NFL. The four-year Baltimore Raven appeared in all 17 games, recording career highs with 64 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, and one sack. The standout free safety will be on display when the Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night to advance to the Divisional Round.
