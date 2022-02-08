A Hoge Win:  TCU Alum Tom Hoge Triumphs at Pebble Beach

Tom Hoge, who graduated TCU in 2011, earned his first PGA Tour victory last Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links. A native of Fargo, North Dakota (yes, that Fargo), Hoge's victory has been celebrated by Horned Frogs and those in the Dakotas alike.

According to Mark Johnson, formerly the head pro at Fargo Country Club, where Hoge honed his chops, Hoge's success is attributable to both talent and, more importantly, hard work. From the StarTribune: "Tom's friends would be off doing something, and Tom would be on the golf course. Or they'd have a day off school, and it would be 40 degrees and blowing like crazy, and Tommy would be on the golf course. His skill is rooted in passion. There are probably more talented guys that have come out of Fargo before him, but Tom mixed talent with work ethic and belief."

TCU head coach Bill Montigel agrees with Johnson's analysis. "One thing you can count on with Tom is his toughness and determination. His mental focus is incredible and gets him out of tough situations on the course. He is a one shot at a time guy. He focuses on his next shot every time. He doesn't get rattled. He has gotten better every year he's been on Tour. I expect to see him at the top of lots of leaderboards going forward. His win today is just the beginning."

At play on Sunday, Hoge appeared to jeopardize his chances of winning when he doubled the par-3 No. 5. But he persevered, sinking birdies on 6 and 7. After runner-up Jordan Spieth missed a five-foot putt on No. 17, Hoge captured two birdies, with four birdies total in the final eight holes. He fired a 4-under 68 in the final round, his ultimate score of 19-under 268 two strokes better than Spieth's, sealing the win.

As a Frog, Hoge, All-American as a sophomore in 2009, finished third at the NCAA Championship that year. He concluded his TCU career being named All-American West Conference as well as elected to the PING All-Central Region Team.

His win on Sunday makes him the first Horned Frog to win on the TOUR since J.J. Harvey won the 2015 Barracuda Championship.

In addition to his win, Hoge is the recipient of 500 FedExCup points and is second in the FedExCup standings.

Congratulations, Mr. Hoge.

