Horned Frogs Leap Back Into Two Polls As Regular Season Ends
The TCU Horned Frogs (37-17, 19-11 Big 12) lept back into two of the national polls this week after winning the series over Utah and clinching third place in the final conference standings.
Kansas is ranked in four polls this week, the most of any team from the Big 12. Eight teams from the conference are either ranked or receiving votes in at least one poll.
Ranked Big 12 Baseball Teams - Week 15:
- Arizona (36-18, 18-12) - Receiving votes (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll)
- Arizona State (35-21, 18-12) - Receiving votes (NCBWA)
- Cincinnati (31-23, 16-14) - Receiving votes (Perfect Game)
- Kansas (42-14, 20-10) - No. 21 (Baseball America), No. 22 (Perfect Game), No. 25 (D1 Baseball and USA Today Coaches Poll), and receiving votes (NCBWA)
- Kansas State (31-23, 17-13) - Receiving votes (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll)
- Oklahoma State (27-22, 15-12) - Receiving votes (USA Today Coaches Poll)
- TCU (37-17, 19-11) - No. 24 (D1 Baseball), No. 25 (Perfect Game), and receiving votes (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll)
- West Virginia (40-13, 19-9)- No. 17 (NCBWA) and No. 23 (Perfect Game and USA Today Coaches Poll)
TCU Non-conference Ranked Opponents - Week 15
- Arkansas (43-12) - No. 4 (Baseball America and USA Today Coaches Poll) and No. 5 (D1 Baseball, NCBWA, and Perfect Game)
- DBU (38-14) - No. 13 (Baseball America and Perfect Game), No. 18 (D1 Baseball), No. 19 (USA Today Coaches Poll), and No. 21 (NCBWA)
- Michigan (33-21) - Receiving votes (NCBWA)
- Southern Miss (41-13) - No. 12 (D1 Baseball), No. 14 (USA Today Coaches Poll), No. 15 (Perfect Game), No. 17 (Baseball America), and No. 18 (NCBWA)
- UTRGV (36-18) - Receiving votes (NCBWA)
- UTSA (42-11) - No. 17 (Perfect Game), No. 20 (Baseball America), and receiving votes (NCBWA and USA Today Coaches Poll)
LSU remains the top team in all five polls this week. The remainder of the Top Five vary across the different polls but include a mix of Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, and Texas.
Here are the highlights from five of the national polls:
Baseball America Poll - Week 15
1 - LSU (42-13), no change
2 - North Carolina (39-12), up 1
3 - Georgia (42-14), up 1
4 - Arkansas (43-12), up 3
5- Texas (42-11), up 1
6 - Oregon (41-13), up 3
7 - Auburn (38-17), down 5
8 - Coastal Carolina (44-11), no change
9 - Florida State (37-13), down 4
10 - Vanderbilt (39-16), no change
13 - DBU (38-14), up 2
17 - Southern Miss (41-13), up 7
20 - UTSA (42-11), up 5
21 -Kansas (42-14), previously not ranked
D1Baseball Poll - Week 15
1 - LSU (42-13), no change
2 - Texas (42-11), up 1
3 - North Carolina (39-12), up 1
4 - Oregon (41-13), up 1
5 - Arkansas (43-12), up 3
6 - Florida State (37-13), down 4
7 - Oregon State (41-12-1), no change
8 - Auburn (38-17), down 2
9 - Vanderbilt (39-16), no change
10 - Georgia (42-14), up 1
12 - Southern Miss (41-13), up 7
18 - DBU (38-14), up 6
24 - TCU (37-17), previously not ranked
25 - Kansas (42-14), previously not ranked
Dropped from rankings - West Virginia (#16), Duke (#20), Louisville (#21), Troy (#22)
NCBWA Poll - Week 15
1 - LSU (42-13), no change
2 - Texas (42-11), no change
3 - North Carolina (39-12), up 1
4 - Florida State (37-13), down 1
5 - Arkansas (43-12), no change
6 - Oregon (41-13), up 1
7 - Georgia (42-14), up 1
8 - Oregon State (41-12-1), up 2
9 - Vanderbilt (39-16), up 2
10 - Auburn (38-17), down 2
17 - West Virginia (40-13), down 3
18 - Southern Miss (41-13), up 1
21 - DBU (38-14), up 2
Dropped from rankings - Oklahoma (#16), Louisville (#22), Arizona (#24)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and TCU
Perfect Game Poll - Week 15
1 - LSU (42-13), no change
2 - Oregon (41-13), up 1
3 - North Carolina (39-12), up 2
4 - Georgia (42-14), no change
5 - Arkansas (43-12), up 2
6 - Texas (42-11), up 2
7 - Auburn (38-17), down 5
8 - Oregon State (41-12-1), up 1
9 - Coastal Carolina (44-11), up 1
10 - Vanderbilt (39-16), up 1
13 - DBU (38-14), no change
15 - Southern Miss (41-13), up 6
17 - UTSA (42-11), up 1
22 - Kansas (42-14), previously not ranked
23 - West Virginia (40-13), down 9
25 - TCU (37-17), previously not ranked
Dropped from rankings - Troy (#22), Oklahoma (#23), NC State (#24)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - Cincinnati
USA Today Coaches Poll - Week 15
1 - LSU (42-13), no change
2 - Texas (42-11), up 2
3 - North Carolina (39-12), up 1
4 - Arkansas (43-12), up 1
5 - Oregon (41-13), up 2
6 - Florida State (37-13), down 4
7 - Oregon State (41-12-1), up 3
8 - Georgia (42-14), no change
9 - Vanderbilt (39-16), no change
10 - Auburn (38-17), up 4
14 - Southern Miss (41-13), up 5
19 - DBU (38-14), up 3
23 - West Virginia (40-13), down 6
25 - Kansas (42-14), previously not ranked
Dropped from rankings - Troy (#20), Louisville (#23), Duke (#24)
Other Big 12 teams receiving votes - TCU (#26), Oklahoma State (#33), Arizona (#34), Kansas State (#35)
Bold teams = Big 12 Conference teams
