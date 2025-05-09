It's West Virginia, Then Everyone Else, Once Again In This Week's Baseball Power Rankings
Disclaimer: The rankings below are for the games played through Sunday, May 4. Midweek games played since Sunday will be reflected in next week’s Power Rankings.
The West Virginia Mountaineers (39-8, 18-4) once again find themselves sitting on top of our weekly Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings. In fact, the Mountaineers increased their distance this week between the second-place teams. With two weeks left in the regular season, unless WVU falls apart against the two teams from Kansas, they should end the season in the same spot.
The TCU Horned Frogs (33-15, 15-9) dropped back to fourth place in this week's Power Rankings after losing a series last weekend to Arizona. The Horned Frogs have a slim edge over No. 5 Kansas.
We have gathered a group of about 20 to vote on these Power Rankings each week. The group consists of many of the staff here at TCU Horned Frogs On SI, plus fans representing many of the teams in the Big 12. After each weekend, the group submits their votes, 1-14. Their votes are tabulated, and the results are provided below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings – Week 13 (Week of May 5)
Here are our Week 13 (Week 9 of conference play) Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans.
Power Rankings Highlights
- West Virginia remains the No. 1 team. For the third-straight week, no other team received first-place votes.
- Utah remained at No. 14 again this week.
- Texas Tech, once again, also received a last-place vote.
- Only five teams remained in the same position they appeared in last week: BYU (#13), Kansas State (#6), UCF (#13), Utah (#14), and West Virginia (#1).
- Arizona State had the biggest move of the week, moving up three spots to a tie for second place.
- Arizona moved up two spots from last week, while Kansas and TCU each dropped two spots.
- The other five teams - Baylor, Cincinnati, Houston, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech - moved up or down just one spot from last week.
- Texas Tech fluctuated the most (6 spots) between its highest and lowest rankings. Baylor was next, with a fluctuation of five spots between its highest and lowest rankings.
- Once again, West Virginia had the smallest fluctuation of spots (0) between its highest and lowest rankings.
(Team records are as of 5/4/25; games since then were not considered when voters made their selection.)
14. Utah (17-25, 5-19)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking this week: #12
Lowest Ranking this week: #14
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept by Houston 0-3; series played in Houston.
13. BYU (22-23, 7-17)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking this week: #11
Lowest Ranking this week: #13
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Kansas State 1-2; series played in Provo.
12. UCF (24-23, 6-18)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking this week: #10
Lowest Ranking this week: #13
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept by Oklahoma State 0-3; series played in Stillwater.
11. Texas Tech (16-28, 11-13)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking this week: #8
Lowest Ranking this week: #14
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to West Virginia 1-2; series played in Morgantown.
10. Houston (27-20, 10-13)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking this week: #9
Lowest Ranking this week: #11
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept Utah 3-0; series played in Houston.
9. Baylor (29-18, 10-14)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking this week: #6
Lowest Ranking this week: #11
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Arizona State 1-2; series played in Waco.
8. Oklahoma State (22-21, 10-11)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking this week: #8
Lowest Ranking this week: #10
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept UCF 3-0; series played in Stillwater.
6 (tie). Cincinnati (27-20, 13-11)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking this week: #5
Lowest Ranking this week: #8
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept Kansas 3-0; series played in Lawrence.
This Week's Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings Keep Mountaineers in the Top Spot
6 (tie). Kansas State (28-20, 14-10)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking this week: #6
Lowest Ranking this week: #9
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat BYU 2-1; series played in Provo.
5. Kansas (36-13, 15-9)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking this week: #2
Lowest Ranking this week: #6
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept by Cincinnati 0-3; series played in Lawrence.
4. TCU (33-15, 15-9)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking this week: #3
Lowest Ranking this week: #6
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Arizona 1-2; series played in Tucson
2 (tie). Arizona (33-14, 15-9)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking this week: #2
Lowest Ranking this week: #4
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat TCU 2-1; series played in Tucson
2 (tie). Arizona State (32-17, 16-8)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking this week: #2
Lowest Ranking this week: #5
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat Baylor 2-1; series played in Waco.
1. West Virginia (39-7, 18-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking this week: #1
Lowest Ranking this week: #1
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat Texas Tech 2-1; series played in Morgantown.
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all the latest TCU baseball news!