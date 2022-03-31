TCU Beach Volleyball:  Names Upon The Strand

Sophomores Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno have been named Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Pair of the Week, the conference announced today. The present honor comes as the pairing's second so far this season, a staggering feat. Alvarez and Moreno, TCU's No. 1 pairing, won all four of their matches over the weekend, including victories over No. 4 Florida State and No. 6 LSU, to perpetuate TCU's undefeated record, now at 24 consecutive victories.

Last weekend, at the LSU Beach Invitational in Baton Rouge, LA., Alvarez and Moreno proved instrumental in TCU's triumphs over No. 4 Florida State and No. 6 LSU, as well as Louisiana Monroe and Tampa. The average margin of their wins was as impressive as their record: 8.25 points (21-12.75), including a decisive one over LSU's top pair (21-12, 21-10), their largest margin of victory over a ranked opponent together and the second largest margin of victory by any TCU pairing over a pair from a Top 10 team in program history.

Thus, Alvarez and Moreno have extended their winning streak to 15, all of which have come without dropping a set--another record for the volleyball program. The duo is now 22-1 this season after rectifying their only loss, against Florida State's No. 1 pair, 23-12, 21-17.

Next Up: Alavarez and Moreno will lead TCU into its toughest stretch of the season, a string of five matches over four days in Los Angeles against five Top 10 ranked opponents. The Horned Frogs open up with a rematch against No. 9 Hawaii on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. CT before taking on No. 1 UCLA later that day at 4:30 p.m. TCU will battle No. 1 UCLA once more on Saturday, April 2, along with No. 5 Loyola Marymount before finishing the trip against No. 3 USC on Sunday.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.