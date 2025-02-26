Beach Volleyball: No. 2 TCU Opens Season 3-3 and Swept #12 Hawaii.
The Horned Frogs gained their first ranked sweep of the season against tournament host No. 12 Hawai’i but fell 3-2 in a close match to No. 1 USC.
The Frogs opened the weekend with an impressive 5-0 sweep of Hawai’i, marking a significant milestone for the program. Sofia Izuzquiza and Stacy Reeves set the tone early, capturing the first point from the No. 5 spot with a commanding 21-8, 21-15 victory. This marked Izuzquiza’s third-ranked win and Reeves’s second, highlighting their growing strength as a duo.
From the No. 1 spot, Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno added a second point with a dominant 21-7, 21-11 performance against Burton and Lorenzo, showcasing their top-tier form. In the No. 3 spot, Maria Gonzalez and Allanis Navas clinched the win for the Frogs with a 21-15, 21-12 victory over Embry and Miller.
Hailey Hamlett and Anhelina Khmil continued the sweep from the No. 2 spot, notching their 27th win together in a solid 21-16, 21-13 showing. Ana Vergara and Olivia Clines sealed the sweep at the No. 4 spot, earning their first win as a pair with a decisive 21-15, 21-12 triumph over Mann and Wandeler.
With this victory, TCU not only improved to 5-5 all-time against Hawai’i but also celebrated its first-ever sweep of the Rainbow Wave, cementing a proud moment in the program’s history.
Hard-Fought Loss to No. 1 USC
Following their triumph over Hawai’i, TCU faced the ultimate challenge in No. 1 USC. Despite a spirited effort, the Frogs were unable to topple the reigning champions, falling 3-2 in a closely contested match.
Hamlett and Khmil faced a tough battle in the No. 2 spot, ultimately losing 21-17, 21-13 to USC’s Coakley and Pater. However, Alvarez and Moreno, fresh off their dominant showing against Hawai’i, evened the match from the No. 1 spot with a 21-18, 21-18 win over White and Henson. The pair’s consistency throughout the tournament boosted their record to 5-1.
Clines and Vergara put up a strong fight at the No. 4 spot, but narrowly missed out on victory, falling short 22-20, 21-18. Izuzquiza and Reeves also fought hard at the No. 5 spot, taking their match to three sets but ultimately losing 21-16, 19-21, 11-15.
Gonzalez and Navas secured TCU’s second point of the day at the No. 3 spot, bouncing back from a first-set loss to win 18-21, 21-12, 15-9. This marked Gonzalez’s 45th-ranked win in her collegiate career, a remarkable achievement.
TCU’s all-time record against USC now stands at 1-10, but the Frogs continue to show promise as they build momentum toward the rest of the season.
