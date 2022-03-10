Skip to main content
TCU Equestrian:  Riders of the Storm

TCU Equestrian:  Riders of the Storm

Sydney Berube and Shea Graham named National Collegiate Equestrian Association Riders of the Month

https://gofrogs.com/sports/equestrian

Sydney Berube and Shea Graham named National Collegiate Equestrian Association Riders of the Month

Representing the TCU equestrian team, Sydney Berube and Shea Graham have been named National Collegiate Equestrian Association Riders of the Month, the NCEA announced on Monday.  Berube received NCEA Flat Rider of the Month, while Graham received NCEA Shorty's Reining Rider of the Month.  

Berube proved instrumental in TCU's winning streak of late (4-0 in the month of February, all against top-10 ranked teams--No. 7 SMU, No. 3 Baylor, No. 6 Fresno State, and No. 1 Oklahoma State), going 5-2 in two separate disciplines (Flat, Fences), with a 4-0 record in Flat.  She earned a career-high in the event, with a 90 (!) against SMU on February 10. 

Equestrian Director Haley Schoolfield had the following to say:  

"We are thrilled for Sydney to win this award as a reflection of her dedication and hard work.  No one works harder at strength or self-improvement." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Meanwhile, Graham was no less essential in TCU's triumphant February, going undefeated (5-0-3) overall in two disciplines (Reining, Horsemanship).  Her excellent performances garnered her a 3-0-1 record in Reining and two Most Outstanding Performer awards in the event against Baylor and Fresno State.  

"Shea is so deserving of this award. She is a humble athlete and a hard worker," Schoolfield said. "She doesn't back down from a challenge and always looks to improve with each ride."

Congratulations, Sydney Berube and Shea Graham!  

Next up:  Berube and Graham will be back in action at the Big 12 Championships set for March 25 and 26 at Diamond Creek Ranch.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

@TCU Men's Basketball twitter- Chuck O'Bannon shooting
Basketball

Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU vs. Texas

By Tyler Brown1 minute ago
Feb 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles Jr. (1) looks to pass the ball while defended by Texas Longhorns forward Brock Cunningham (30) and guard Andrew Jones (1) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Frogs Look to Go Far in Big 12 Tournament

By Nicholas Howard12 hours ago
Twitter: @TCUWBasketball
Basketball

TCU Women's Basketball: Frogs to Play West Virginia in Big 12 Tournament

By Nicholas Howard12 hours ago
TCU Men's Tennis
More Sports

TCU Men’s Tennis: Frogs Begin the Outdoor Season

By Barry Lewis12 hours ago
Feb 26, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) scores a layup against Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the second half at Ferrell Center.
Basketball

Final Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings

By Barry Lewis13 hours ago
TCU Equestrian
More Sports

TCU Equestrian: Good, Better, Best

By Tyler Brown19 hours ago
TCU Baseball at Louisville
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Frogs Didn't Lose, Just Ran Out Of Time

By Brett Gibbons20 hours ago
FAjEDd8VIBwMz86
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Hoop Dreams

By Tyler BrownMar 8, 2022