TCU Equestrian:  Riders of the Storm

Representing the TCU equestrian team, Sydney Berube and Shea Graham have been named National Collegiate Equestrian Association Riders of the Month, the NCEA announced on Monday. Berube received NCEA Flat Rider of the Month, while Graham received NCEA Shorty's Reining Rider of the Month.

Berube proved instrumental in TCU's winning streak of late (4-0 in the month of February, all against top-10 ranked teams--No. 7 SMU, No. 3 Baylor, No. 6 Fresno State, and No. 1 Oklahoma State), going 5-2 in two separate disciplines (Flat, Fences), with a 4-0 record in Flat. She earned a career-high in the event, with a 90 (!) against SMU on February 10.

Equestrian Director Haley Schoolfield had the following to say:

"We are thrilled for Sydney to win this award as a reflection of her dedication and hard work. No one works harder at strength or self-improvement."

Meanwhile, Graham was no less essential in TCU's triumphant February, going undefeated (5-0-3) overall in two disciplines (Reining, Horsemanship). Her excellent performances garnered her a 3-0-1 record in Reining and two Most Outstanding Performer awards in the event against Baylor and Fresno State.

"Shea is so deserving of this award. She is a humble athlete and a hard worker," Schoolfield said. "She doesn't back down from a challenge and always looks to improve with each ride."

Congratulations, Sydney Berube and Shea Graham!

Next up: Berube and Graham will be back in action at the Big 12 Championships set for March 25 and 26 at Diamond Creek Ranch.

