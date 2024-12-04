Big 12 Volleyball Honors: Four Horned Frogs Named to All-Big 12 Teams
If you have heard anything about TCU volleyball this season, the name Melanie Parra has likely been attached to it. One of the country's best outside hitters has dominated this 2024 season and was a big part of why the Horned Frogs had their best regular season in program history.
On Tuesday Parra was named the Big 12 Player of the Year as voted on by the league's head coaches. This doesn't come as a surprise since she was given Big 12 Player of the Week a record six times. Some of her impressive feats include leading all Power 4 players in kills with 531 and points with 620.5.
She was the leading catalyst behind this TCU offense which was one of the best in the Big 12. They finished 21-7 overall and 13-5 in the regular season. It's also worth noting that Parra was an unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 First Team.
Joining Parra on the All-Big 12 first team is Jalyn Gibson. The junior has gotten better each season and built off last year's success as she ranked seventh in the Big 12 in total points (432) and ninth in kills per set (3.46). She was just as impressive on the defensive end and led the team in digs (310).
Becca Kelley and Alice Volpe each found themselves on the rookie team. Volpe was critical to this team's success as she finished with 282 digs on the season and appeared in all 28 of TCU's matches this season. Kelley was on a tear this season and brought life to the offense on the rare occurence that Parra and Gibson were off. She finished with 207 kills on the year with 47 blocks.
TCU punched their ticket into the NCAA tournament for the third straight season. They find themselves as the No.5 seed in the upper left quadrant. The Frogs are joined by the regional host Oregon, High Point and Hawaii.
The Horned Frogs will take on Hawaii Thursday December 5th at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN+.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.