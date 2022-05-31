Skip to main content
TCU Women's Golf:  Whole In One

Caitlyn Macnab has been named WGCA All-American

TCU athletics continues to shine with its array of exemplary student-athletes, many of whom do not receive their due credit. 

Such is certainly the case with the TCU Women's Golf team, and there is no athlete on that team more worthy of praise than one young woman, a freshman, hailing from South Africa, by the name of Caitlyn Macnab.  

Last Thursday, she was honored by the Women's Golf Coaches Association as Honorable Mention All-American. 

Macnab is one of four freshmen to be named to the honorable mention list.  She ended her first season at TCU with several school records in place, including a 71.5 stroke average, 22 rounds of par or better, 130 birdies and seven eagles.  Her score of 13-under 203 at the Jim West Challenge was a school record and gave her a runner-up finish. It was one of six top-10 finishes for Macnab, including five in the top five.

Macnab's accolades these past few weeks have proved considerable, both qualitatively and quantitatively.  She can add her WGCA Honorable Mention All-American nomination to her being added to the WGCA Freshman of the Year Watch List and First-Team Academic All-Big 12.  Additionally, she is only the 11th All-America selection in program history, and the eighth (!) to have been so named under head coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin's tutelage, which speaks highly of both individuals.   

Needless to say, Ms. Macnab, Coach Ravaioli-Larkin, and the whole TCU Women's Golf team should be immensely proud.  

Congratulations, Ms. Macnab. 

