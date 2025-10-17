Castain’s Brace Spurs No. 14 TCU Over No. 10 Baylor
Eric Bell and the No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs topped the No. 10 Baylor Bears 3-0 on Thursday night.
It was an even affair between the Frogs and the Bears in the early going, with neither side recording a shot within the opening 21 minutes. But just minutes later, Seven Castain and the Frogs drew first blood. Katana Norman found Emma Yolinsky on the left wing. Yolinsky picked out Castain at the edge of the box, who flicked the ball past Azul Alvarez to give TCU a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute.
The Frogs doubled their lead in the 27th minute when Cam Patton found Castain on the right wing with a tremendous through ball, which the Frogs’ forward was able to glide over Alvarez to make it 2-0. It was Castain’s 12th goal of the season as the Frogs struck twice in five minutes.
TCU continued to pile on the pressure heading into halftime. The Frogs outshot the Bears 10-to-4 in the opening 45 minutes, forcing Alvarez into a busy first half.
The Frogs found their third goal in the 54th minute courtesy of Cate Sarinopoulous. Castain played a pass to Morgan Brown, who slid a cross into Sarinopoulous for the redshirt freshman’s first goal.
Following the game, Bell said, “Hats off to Ryan [Higginbotham]and Tom [Serratore] coming up with the scheme to get us to where we are. They came out with a great game plan from attacking, defending, set pieces, and other things.
He continued, “The kids executed it really well. At the beginning of the game, it was kind of like a chess match where nobody was getting in a shot and wondering when the breakthrough moment was going to happen. They were able to get behind them a couple of times and finish on a couple of opportunities, and that kind of opened up the game for us."
For Castain, she now has eight goal contributions in the last five games, including four multi-goal games this campaign. She now sits at 35 career goals, just one short of second in school history.
What’s Next?
With the win, the Frogs improve to 11-2-1 overall and 5-1-1 in Big 12 play. It was TCU’s third top-15 win of the season as they look to keep the ball rolling against Oklahoma State on Sunday. The Frogs will host the Cowgirls at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.