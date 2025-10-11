Late Goal In Lubbock Secures A Draw Against Texas Tech
No. 17 TCU traveled to Lubbock on Friday and came away with a crucial point against No. 11 Texas Tech after a 1-1 draw.
The Horned Frogs were on the back foot for much of the game as the Lady Raiders dominated from the opening whistle. Texas Tech continued to pepper the TCU net, amassing seven shots in the first half. TCU, on the other hand, managed just three shots in the first 45 minutes. Texas Tech drew first blood when Raleigh Greason curled a shot from the right side of the 18-yard box past a diving Olivia Geller.
It was a long throw-in that Texas Tech took advantage of to take the lead in the 24th minute.
Trailing 1-0 after the half, TCU found its footing in the second 45 minutes. Sydney Becerra curled in a corner that Morgan Brown met at the corner to head in the equalizer in the 81st minute. It marked Brown’s second goal of the season–her first since Aug. 28 in a 3-2 win at Texas. The sophomore from Wylie, Texas, continues to piece together a successful season after being named to the All-Big 12 First Team and Freshman Team in 2024.
The Frogs continued to pressure the Lady Raiders, but were unable to find the go-ahead strike. Despite earning six corner kicks in the second half, the Frogs settled for a well-fought tie in Lubbock.
Following the game, Eric Bell discussed the team’s draw. He said, “Texas Tech is a good team. It was a pretty hostile environment. I thought our kids battled hard for 90 minutes and battled back into the game in the second half, and were able to score a goal. Happy with the battle, happy with the fight, and I'm happy to come away with a point on the road. We have a big weekend coming up next weekend."
The Frogs remain unbeaten against ranked opponents this season, after earning victories against No. 9 Iowa and No. 14 Kansas earlier this season. With the draw, TCU moves to 10-2-1 overall and 4-1-1 in the Big 12. Texas Tech now sits 10-1-2 overall and 4-0-2 in the conference.
What’s Next?
TCU will now have considerable time off as they do not play until Thursday, Oct. 16, when they host Baylor. The Bears (10-1-2, 5-1-0 Big 12) have won five straight conference matches, including their Friday night fixture against BYU by a final score of 4-2. TCU will host Baylor at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. CT. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.