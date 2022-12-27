TCU Athletics:  Brightest In The Box

642 student athletes have been named to the 2022 Fall Academic All-Big 12 team--532 to the First Team, 110 to the Second. Of those named to the First Team, 77 posted 4.0 GPAs.

The team is designed to recognize the academic accomplishments of student athletes across the Big 12 conference. For the Fall semester, the relevant sports include men's cross country, women's cross country, football, soccer, and volleyball.

Iowa State volleyball (11), Kansas volleyball (11), Oklahoma State men's cross country (11), Oklahoma State women's cross country (15), Texas Tech football (41), and Texas Tech soccer (17) boasted the most honorees. Texas Tech came out with the most honorees overall, with 82.

To be inducted into the First Team, a student-athlete must post a 3.2 or higher GPA. Those that land between 3.0 and 3.19 are offered a place on the Second Team.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team's scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

TCU had 48 student-athletes named to the Fall Academic All-Big 12 teams.

The following TCU students were named to the 2022 Fall Academic All-Big 12 First Team:

Stone Burke - Sophomore - Men's Cross Country - Business

Gabriel Diaz - Junior - Men's Cross Country - Criminal Justice

Ryan Martin - Junior - Men's Cross Country - Economics

Finn Riley - Junior - Men's Cross Country - Communication Studies

Noah Winters - Sophomore - Men's Cross Country - Economics

Drake Young - Junior - Men's Cross Country - Mechanical Engineering

Rylan Engels - Junior - Women's Cross Country - Marketing

Mariana Martinez-Rangel - Junior - Women's Cross Country - Management

Peyton McQuillan - Junior - Women's Cross Country - Strategic Communications

Gracie Morris - Junior - Women's Cross Country - Strategic Communications

Jasmine-Muhammad Graham - Senior - Women's Cross Country - Higher Education

Trent Battle - Sophomore - Football - Economics

Chase Curtis - Senior - Football - Economics

Emari Demarcado - Graduate - Football - Liberal Arts

George Ellis - Graduate - Football - Liberal Arts

Alex Honig - Junior - Football - Health and Fitness

Mark Perry - Junior - Football - Sociology

Curtis Raymond - Graduate - Football - Liberal Arts

D'Andre Rogers - Junior - Football - Criminal Justice

Jared Wiley - Graduate - Football - Liberal Arts

Jacqueline Barnes - Junior - Soccer - Business

Gracie Brian - Senior - Soccer - Entrepreneurship

Messiah Bright - Senior - Soccer - Strategic Communication

Brenna Brosam - Sophomore - Soccer - Health and Fitness

Payton Crews - Graduate - Soccer - Business Analytics

Alexandra Fava - Senior - Soccer - Mechanical Engineering

Olivia Hasler - Senior - Soccer - Marketing

Skylar Heinrich - Senior - Soccer - General Studies

Chaylyn Hubbard - Graduate - Soccer - Liberal Arts

Lauren Kellett - Senior - Soccer - Criminal Justice

Camryn Lancaster - Sophomore - Soccer - Strategic Communication

Lauren Memoly - Sophomore - Soccer - Business

Dana Reed - Graduate - Soccer - Strategic Communication

Michelle Slater - Senior - Soccer - Economics

Annika Vadset - Senior - Soccer - Accounting

Madilyn Cole - Senior - Volleyball - Computer Science

Taylor Garrigan-Raiola - Junior - Volleyball - Education

Afedo Manyang - Graduate - Volleyball - Strategic Communication

McKenzie Nichols - Senior - Volleyball - Marketing

Keagan Polk - Junior - Volleyball - Business

The following TCU students were named to the 2022 Fall Academic All-Big 12 Second Team:

Ethan Anderson - Junior - Men's Cross Country - Supply Chain Management

Noah Bolticoff - Junior - Football - Criminal Justice

Andrew Coker - Senior - Football - Entrepreneurship

Max Duggan - Senior - Football - Marketing

Gunnar Henderson - Senior - Football - Communication Studies

Carter Ware - Graduate - Football - Liberal Arts

Marcus Williams - Senior - Football - Economics

Olivia Pena - Sophomore - Football - Economics

For having the talent and taking the time to demonstrate their excellence in the classroom as well as the court and field, these fine student athletes deserve recognition.

Go Frogs!

