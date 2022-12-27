TCU Athletics:  Brightest In The Box

Skip to main content

2022 Fall Academic All-Big 12 recognizes 642 student athletes
642 student athletes have been named to the 2022 Fall Academic All-Big 12 team--532 to the First Team, 110 to the Second.  Of those named to the First Team, 77 posted 4.0 GPAs. 

The team is designed to recognize the academic accomplishments of student athletes across the Big 12 conference.  For the Fall semester, the relevant sports include men's cross country, women's cross country, football, soccer, and volleyball. 

Iowa State volleyball (11), Kansas volleyball (11), Oklahoma State men's cross country (11), Oklahoma State women's cross country (15), Texas Tech football (41), and Texas Tech soccer (17) boasted the most honorees.  Texas Tech came out with the most honorees overall, with 82.  

To be inducted into the First Team, a student-athlete must post a 3.2 or higher GPA.  Those that land between 3.0 and 3.19 are offered a place on the Second Team.  

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team's scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

TCU had 48 student-athletes named to the Fall Academic All-Big 12 teams. 

The following TCU students were named to the 2022 Fall Academic All-Big 12 First Team:

Stone Burke - Sophomore - Men's Cross Country - Business 

Gabriel Diaz - Junior - Men's Cross Country - Criminal Justice 

Ryan Martin - Junior - Men's Cross Country - Economics 

Finn Riley - Junior - Men's Cross Country - Communication Studies 

Noah Winters - Sophomore - Men's Cross Country - Economics 

Drake Young - Junior - Men's Cross Country - Mechanical Engineering 

Rylan Engels - Junior - Women's Cross Country - Marketing

Mariana Martinez-Rangel - Junior - Women's Cross Country - Management 

Peyton McQuillan - Junior - Women's Cross Country - Strategic Communications 

Gracie Morris - Junior - Women's Cross Country - Strategic Communications

Jasmine-Muhammad Graham - Senior -  Women's Cross Country - Higher Education

Trent Battle - Sophomore - Football - Economics 

Chase Curtis - Senior - Football - Economics

Emari Demarcado - Graduate - Football - Liberal Arts 

George Ellis - Graduate - Football - Liberal Arts 

Alex Honig - Junior - Football - Health and Fitness 

Mark Perry - Junior - Football - Sociology 

Curtis Raymond - Graduate - Football - Liberal Arts

D'Andre Rogers - Junior - Football - Criminal Justice 

Jared Wiley - Graduate - Football - Liberal Arts 

Jacqueline Barnes - Junior - Soccer - Business 

Gracie Brian - Senior - Soccer - Entrepreneurship 

Messiah Bright - Senior - Soccer - Strategic Communication

Brenna Brosam - Sophomore - Soccer - Health and Fitness 

Payton Crews - Graduate - Soccer - Business Analytics 

Alexandra Fava - Senior - Soccer - Mechanical Engineering

Olivia Hasler - Senior - Soccer - Marketing

Skylar Heinrich - Senior - Soccer - General Studies 

Chaylyn Hubbard - Graduate - Soccer - Liberal Arts 

Lauren Kellett - Senior - Soccer - Criminal Justice

Camryn Lancaster - Sophomore - Soccer - Strategic Communication 

Lauren Memoly - Sophomore - Soccer - Business 

Dana Reed - Graduate - Soccer - Strategic Communication 

Michelle Slater - Senior - Soccer - Economics 

Annika Vadset - Senior - Soccer - Accounting 

Madilyn Cole - Senior - Volleyball - Computer Science 

Taylor Garrigan-Raiola - Junior - Volleyball - Education 

Afedo Manyang - Graduate - Volleyball - Strategic Communication 

McKenzie Nichols - Senior - Volleyball - Marketing 

Keagan Polk - Junior - Volleyball - Business 

The following TCU students were named to the 2022 Fall Academic All-Big 12 Second Team: 

Ethan Anderson - Junior - Men's Cross Country - Supply Chain Management

Noah Bolticoff - Junior - Football - Criminal Justice 

Andrew Coker - Senior - Football - Entrepreneurship 

Max Duggan - Senior - Football - Marketing 

Gunnar Henderson - Senior - Football - Communication Studies 

Carter Ware - Graduate - Football - Liberal Arts 

Marcus Williams - Senior - Football - Economics 

Olivia Pena - Sophomore - Football - Economics 

For having the talent and taking the time to demonstrate their excellence in the classroom as well as the court and field, these fine student athletes deserve recognition.  

Go Frogs! 

