TCU Athletics: Brightest In The Box
642 student athletes have been named to the 2022 Fall Academic All-Big 12 team--532 to the First Team, 110 to the Second. Of those named to the First Team, 77 posted 4.0 GPAs.
The team is designed to recognize the academic accomplishments of student athletes across the Big 12 conference. For the Fall semester, the relevant sports include men's cross country, women's cross country, football, soccer, and volleyball.
Iowa State volleyball (11), Kansas volleyball (11), Oklahoma State men's cross country (11), Oklahoma State women's cross country (15), Texas Tech football (41), and Texas Tech soccer (17) boasted the most honorees. Texas Tech came out with the most honorees overall, with 82.
To be inducted into the First Team, a student-athlete must post a 3.2 or higher GPA. Those that land between 3.0 and 3.19 are offered a place on the Second Team.
To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team's scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.
TCU had 48 student-athletes named to the Fall Academic All-Big 12 teams.
The following TCU students were named to the 2022 Fall Academic All-Big 12 First Team:
Stone Burke - Sophomore - Men's Cross Country - Business
Gabriel Diaz - Junior - Men's Cross Country - Criminal Justice
Ryan Martin - Junior - Men's Cross Country - Economics
Finn Riley - Junior - Men's Cross Country - Communication Studies
Noah Winters - Sophomore - Men's Cross Country - Economics
Drake Young - Junior - Men's Cross Country - Mechanical Engineering
Rylan Engels - Junior - Women's Cross Country - Marketing
Mariana Martinez-Rangel - Junior - Women's Cross Country - Management
Peyton McQuillan - Junior - Women's Cross Country - Strategic Communications
Gracie Morris - Junior - Women's Cross Country - Strategic Communications
Jasmine-Muhammad Graham - Senior - Women's Cross Country - Higher Education
Trent Battle - Sophomore - Football - Economics
Chase Curtis - Senior - Football - Economics
Emari Demarcado - Graduate - Football - Liberal Arts
George Ellis - Graduate - Football - Liberal Arts
Alex Honig - Junior - Football - Health and Fitness
Mark Perry - Junior - Football - Sociology
Curtis Raymond - Graduate - Football - Liberal Arts
D'Andre Rogers - Junior - Football - Criminal Justice
Jared Wiley - Graduate - Football - Liberal Arts
Jacqueline Barnes - Junior - Soccer - Business
Gracie Brian - Senior - Soccer - Entrepreneurship
Messiah Bright - Senior - Soccer - Strategic Communication
Brenna Brosam - Sophomore - Soccer - Health and Fitness
Payton Crews - Graduate - Soccer - Business Analytics
Alexandra Fava - Senior - Soccer - Mechanical Engineering
Olivia Hasler - Senior - Soccer - Marketing
Skylar Heinrich - Senior - Soccer - General Studies
Chaylyn Hubbard - Graduate - Soccer - Liberal Arts
Lauren Kellett - Senior - Soccer - Criminal Justice
Camryn Lancaster - Sophomore - Soccer - Strategic Communication
Lauren Memoly - Sophomore - Soccer - Business
Dana Reed - Graduate - Soccer - Strategic Communication
Michelle Slater - Senior - Soccer - Economics
Annika Vadset - Senior - Soccer - Accounting
Madilyn Cole - Senior - Volleyball - Computer Science
Taylor Garrigan-Raiola - Junior - Volleyball - Education
Afedo Manyang - Graduate - Volleyball - Strategic Communication
McKenzie Nichols - Senior - Volleyball - Marketing
Keagan Polk - Junior - Volleyball - Business
The following TCU students were named to the 2022 Fall Academic All-Big 12 Second Team:
Ethan Anderson - Junior - Men's Cross Country - Supply Chain Management
Noah Bolticoff - Junior - Football - Criminal Justice
Andrew Coker - Senior - Football - Entrepreneurship
Max Duggan - Senior - Football - Marketing
Gunnar Henderson - Senior - Football - Communication Studies
Carter Ware - Graduate - Football - Liberal Arts
Marcus Williams - Senior - Football - Economics
Olivia Pena - Sophomore - Football - Economics
For having the talent and taking the time to demonstrate their excellence in the classroom as well as the court and field, these fine student athletes deserve recognition.
Go Frogs!
