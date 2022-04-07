TCU Men's Tennis:  Great Expectations

Skip to main content
TCU Athletics

Sophomore Jake Fearnley has been named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.  Fearnley went undefeated last weekend (3-0), with victories over both Texas Tech and No. 4 Baylor, proving instrumental in TCU's going 2-0 at the beginning of the conference season.  The honor stands as Fearnley's second Big 12 Player of the Week recognition.   

With his partner, Luc Fomba, who together compose the No. 1-ranked pairing in men's tennis, Fearnley vouchsafed two doubles points for TCU.  Fearnley and Fomba defeated Texas Tech 6-3 before clinching an essential doubles point against No. 4 Baylor in Waco.  They overwhelmed Baylor's No. 30 pairing, Lah/Bass for their seventh ranked victory this season--they have yet to lose to ranked opponents. 

In singles play, Fearnley triumphed over Baylor's Finn Bass in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-3, two points which proved instrumental in TCU's final win over Baylor, 4-3.  A belated vengeance, the victory was particularly welcome, as it came nine days after after Fearnley's loss to Bass in a non-conference match in Fort Worth.  TCU has now defeated a Top 5 team on four occasions.  

Fearnley previously earned Big 12 Player of the Week recognition for his outstanding performance against No. 1 Florida last January.  There, he was invaluable in TCU's first-ever home victory over a No. 1 ranked opponent, going undefeated in six matches, one of which, a singles, clinched the Horned Frog victory over Florida.  

Needless to say, Fearnley is one of the most impressive athletes TCU of which TCU can boast in a highly competitive year.  

Next Up:  Fearnley and the Horned Frogs play their regular season home finale on Saturday, April 9 at 3 p.m. against No. 11 Texas.

