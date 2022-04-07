TCU Men's Tennis:  Great Expectations

Sophomore Jake Fearnley has been named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday. Fearnley went undefeated last weekend (3-0), with victories over both Texas Tech and No. 4 Baylor, proving instrumental in TCU's going 2-0 at the beginning of the conference season. The honor stands as Fearnley's second Big 12 Player of the Week recognition.

With his partner, Luc Fomba, who together compose the No. 1-ranked pairing in men's tennis, Fearnley vouchsafed two doubles points for TCU. Fearnley and Fomba defeated Texas Tech 6-3 before clinching an essential doubles point against No. 4 Baylor in Waco. They overwhelmed Baylor's No. 30 pairing, Lah/Bass for their seventh ranked victory this season--they have yet to lose to ranked opponents.

In singles play, Fearnley triumphed over Baylor's Finn Bass in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-3, two points which proved instrumental in TCU's final win over Baylor, 4-3. A belated vengeance, the victory was particularly welcome, as it came nine days after after Fearnley's loss to Bass in a non-conference match in Fort Worth. TCU has now defeated a Top 5 team on four occasions.

Fearnley previously earned Big 12 Player of the Week recognition for his outstanding performance against No. 1 Florida last January. There, he was invaluable in TCU's first-ever home victory over a No. 1 ranked opponent, going undefeated in six matches, one of which, a singles, clinched the Horned Frog victory over Florida.

Needless to say, Fearnley is one of the most impressive athletes TCU of which TCU can boast in a highly competitive year.

Next Up: Fearnley and the Horned Frogs play their regular season home finale on Saturday, April 9 at 3 p.m. against No. 11 Texas.

