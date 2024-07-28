Killer Frogs

Let the Games Begin: Horned Frogs in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Nine current and former Horned Frogs are competing in the Summer Olympics in Paris

Barry Lewis

TCU's Hailey Van Lith is playing on Team USA's women's 3x3 basketball team in Paris
TCU's Hailey Van Lith is playing on Team USA's women's 3x3 basketball team in Paris / X: @usab3x3

The 2024 Summer Olympics are underway in Paris. The games began with a spectacular Opening Ceremonies on Friday. Saturday was the first full day of competition. The games will continue until August 11.

Nine current and former TCU Horned Frogs are in Paris competing for gold. Here's a look at who's there and when you can watch them.

Hailey Van Lith - USA - Women's 3x3 Basketball

Hailey Van Lith is the only active collegian who was selected to a USA Basketball Men's or Women's National Team in 5-on-5 or 3x3 competition. A five-time FIBA gold medalist, Van Lith transferred to TCU in April for her final season of college eligibility. She was a consensus All-American and finalist for the Drysdale Award, presented annually to the nation's top shooting guard, as a junior at Louisville in 2022-23. 

When to Watch Van Lith

Date

Event

Time (CT)

Where to Watch

July 30

Pool Play - German

10:30 a.m.

NBC

July 31

Pool Play - Azerbaijan

2:30 p.m.

Peacock

Aug 1

Pool Play - Australia

6 p.m.

USA

Aug 1

Pool Play - Spain

2:30 p.m.

E!

Aug 2

Pool Play - France

6 a.m.

USA

Aug 2

Pool Play - Canada

11 a.m.

NBC

Aug 3

Pool Play - China

12:05 p.m.

Peacock

Aug 5

Semifinals

10:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.

USA

Aug 5

Bronze Medal Game

2 p.m.

Peacock

Aug 5

Gold Medal Game

3 p.m.

Peacock

Dani Alvarez and Tania Moreno - Spain - Beach Volleyball

Dani Alvarez and Tania Moreno are the first Olympians in the history of beach volleyball. They rank No. 14 on the FIVB Provisional Olympic Ranking with 5,700 points. The highest 17 ranked teams on the Olympic Ranking at the end of the qualifying stage earned a berth to the Olympics. Alvarez and Moreno, who will return to TCU for the 2024-25 season, were the 2023 AVCA Pair of the Year. The pairing was named AVCA First Team All-Americans and earned AVCA Top Flight honors for three consecutive seasons.

When to Watch Alvarez/Moreno

Date

Event

Time (CT)

Where to Watch

July 29

Pool F - Huberli/Brunner (Switzerland)

5:15 a.m.

Peacock. E!

July 31

Pool F - Placette/Richard (France)

10 a.m.

Peacock

Aug 3

Pool F - Ludwig/Lippman (Germany)

5 a.m.

Peacock

Aug 4-5

Round of 16

Starting at 2 a.m.

Peacock

Aug 6-7

Quarterfinals

Starting at 10 a.m.

Peacock, Fubo, NBC

Aug 8

Semifinals

Starting at 10 a.m.

Peacock, Fubo, NBC

Aug 9

Bronze Medal Match

2 p.m.

Peacock, Fubo, NBC

Aug 9

Gold Medal Match

3:30 p.m.

Peacock, Fubo, NBC

Rhanishka Gibbs - Bahamas - Swimming (50m Freestyle)

Rhanishka Gibbs will represent the Bahamas in the 50m freestyle. Gibbs, a rising sophomore for the Horned Frogs, is the first female swimmer from TCU since 2008 to compete in the Olympic games. She secured her spot at the 2024 Olympics by placing second at the Bahamian Championships. Gibbs posted her season-best 50 freestyle time at the 2024 Big 12 Conference Championships with a 23.71

When to Watch Gibbs

Date

Event

Time (CT)

Where to Watch

Aug 3

Prelims

Starting at 4 a.m.

USA

Aug 4

Semifinals

1:37 p.m.

Peacock

Aug 5

Finals

11:30 a.m.

NBC

Jadon Wuilliez - Antigua and Barbuda - Swimming (100m Breaststroke)

Jadon Wuilliez, a rising senior, is the first male swimmer from TCU to compete in the Olympics since 2016. Wuilliez will represent Antigua in the 100m breaststroke at the Olympics. He secured his place on the Olympic team with his performance at the 2023 World Championships in Japan. Wuilliez currently holds the program record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 51.70.

When to Watch Wuilliez

Date

Event

Time (CT)

Where to Watch

July 28

Prelims

Starting at 4 a.m.

USA

Wuilliez finished second in his preliminary heat with a time of 1:02.70 but did not make the semifinals as he finished 26th overall.

Stephanie Grundsoee- Denmark - Shooting

Stephanie Grundsoee is the second Olympian in the history of TCU rifle, joining Sarah Scherer, who competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. She put a bow on a decorated five-year TCU tenure this spring, graduating as the program's first 12-time All-American. Grundsoee led the Horned Frogs to their fourth NCAA Championship in March and a trio of Air Rifle National Championships (2021, 2022, 2024). Individually, Grundsoee qualified for the individual finals in air rifle three times and smallbore twice. 

When to Watch Grundsoee

Date

Event

Time (CT)

Where to Watch

Jul 31

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Pre-Event Training

10:45 a.m.

Aug 1

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification

5 a.m.

Aug 2

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Final

2:30 p.m.

Peacock, USA

Grundsoee competed in the 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification on July 28. She shot a 626.2 and finished No. 27. She did not qualify for the semifinal round.

Amy Okonkwo and Tomi Taiwo - Nigeria - 5x5 Basketball

Amy Okonkwo and Tomi Taiwo helped lead the Nigeria women's basketball national team to its third all-time Olympic Games appearance. The Paris Games represent Okonkwo's second Olympics cap. The 6-2 forward competed for Team Nigeria at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Okonkwo played three seasons for the Horned Frogs from 2017-19, helping TCU produce a 59-43 combined overall record and reach the WNIT semifinals in 2018 and 2019. Taiwo started 30-of-31 games in her lone season in Fort Worth in 2022-23. She led TCU in scoring (14.5 ppg) and steals per game (1.77).

When to Watch Okonkwo/Taiwo

Date

Event

Time (CT)

Where to Watch

July 29

Group B - Australia

4 a.m.

Peacock

Aug 1

Group B - France

10:15 a.m.

Peacock

Aug 4

Group B - Canada

6:30 a.m.

Peacock

Aug 7

Quarterfinals

starting at 4 a.m.

Peacock

Aug 9

Semifinals

10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Peacock

Aug 11

Bronze Medal Game

4:30 a.m.

NBC, Peacock, Fubo

Aug 11

Gold Medal Game

8:30 a.m.

NBC, Peacock, Fubo

Cam Norrie - Great Britain - Tennis

Cam Norrie, a three-time singles All-American at TCU from 2015-17, is the first British Olympian in the history of TCU tennis. He has been ranked as high eighth in the ATP singles rankings and was the British world No. 1 from October 2021-June 2024. Norrie broke into the top 10 of the world rankings following his memorable semifinal run at The Championships, Wimbledon 2022.

Unfortunately, due to an injury, Norrie had to withdraw from competition due to an injury.

Barry Lewis

BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the publisher/managing editor for KillerFrogs.com. He has been a Horned Frog since the Jim Wacker era and loves covering all of TCU's sports. 

