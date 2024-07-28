Let the Games Begin: Horned Frogs in the 2024 Paris Olympics
The 2024 Summer Olympics are underway in Paris. The games began with a spectacular Opening Ceremonies on Friday. Saturday was the first full day of competition. The games will continue until August 11.
Nine current and former TCU Horned Frogs are in Paris competing for gold. Here's a look at who's there and when you can watch them.
Hailey Van Lith - USA - Women's 3x3 Basketball
Hailey Van Lith is the only active collegian who was selected to a USA Basketball Men's or Women's National Team in 5-on-5 or 3x3 competition. A five-time FIBA gold medalist, Van Lith transferred to TCU in April for her final season of college eligibility. She was a consensus All-American and finalist for the Drysdale Award, presented annually to the nation's top shooting guard, as a junior at Louisville in 2022-23.
When to Watch Van Lith
Date
Event
Time (CT)
Where to Watch
July 30
Pool Play - German
10:30 a.m.
NBC
July 31
Pool Play - Azerbaijan
2:30 p.m.
Peacock
Aug 1
Pool Play - Australia
6 p.m.
USA
Aug 1
Pool Play - Spain
2:30 p.m.
E!
Aug 2
Pool Play - France
6 a.m.
USA
Aug 2
Pool Play - Canada
11 a.m.
NBC
Aug 3
Pool Play - China
12:05 p.m.
Peacock
Aug 5
Semifinals
10:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.
USA
Aug 5
Bronze Medal Game
2 p.m.
Peacock
Aug 5
Gold Medal Game
3 p.m.
Peacock
Dani Alvarez and Tania Moreno - Spain - Beach Volleyball
Dani Alvarez and Tania Moreno are the first Olympians in the history of beach volleyball. They rank No. 14 on the FIVB Provisional Olympic Ranking with 5,700 points. The highest 17 ranked teams on the Olympic Ranking at the end of the qualifying stage earned a berth to the Olympics. Alvarez and Moreno, who will return to TCU for the 2024-25 season, were the 2023 AVCA Pair of the Year. The pairing was named AVCA First Team All-Americans and earned AVCA Top Flight honors for three consecutive seasons.
When to Watch Alvarez/Moreno
Date
Event
Time (CT)
Where to Watch
July 29
Pool F - Huberli/Brunner (Switzerland)
5:15 a.m.
Peacock. E!
July 31
Pool F - Placette/Richard (France)
10 a.m.
Peacock
Aug 3
Pool F - Ludwig/Lippman (Germany)
5 a.m.
Peacock
Aug 4-5
Round of 16
Starting at 2 a.m.
Peacock
Aug 6-7
Quarterfinals
Starting at 10 a.m.
Peacock, Fubo, NBC
Aug 8
Semifinals
Starting at 10 a.m.
Peacock, Fubo, NBC
Aug 9
Bronze Medal Match
2 p.m.
Peacock, Fubo, NBC
Aug 9
Gold Medal Match
3:30 p.m.
Peacock, Fubo, NBC
Rhanishka Gibbs - Bahamas - Swimming (50m Freestyle)
Rhanishka Gibbs will represent the Bahamas in the 50m freestyle. Gibbs, a rising sophomore for the Horned Frogs, is the first female swimmer from TCU since 2008 to compete in the Olympic games. She secured her spot at the 2024 Olympics by placing second at the Bahamian Championships. Gibbs posted her season-best 50 freestyle time at the 2024 Big 12 Conference Championships with a 23.71
When to Watch Gibbs
Date
Event
Time (CT)
Where to Watch
Aug 3
Prelims
Starting at 4 a.m.
USA
Aug 4
Semifinals
1:37 p.m.
Peacock
Aug 5
Finals
11:30 a.m.
NBC
Jadon Wuilliez - Antigua and Barbuda - Swimming (100m Breaststroke)
Jadon Wuilliez, a rising senior, is the first male swimmer from TCU to compete in the Olympics since 2016. Wuilliez will represent Antigua in the 100m breaststroke at the Olympics. He secured his place on the Olympic team with his performance at the 2023 World Championships in Japan. Wuilliez currently holds the program record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 51.70.
When to Watch Wuilliez
Date
Event
Time (CT)
Where to Watch
July 28
Prelims
Starting at 4 a.m.
USA
Wuilliez finished second in his preliminary heat with a time of 1:02.70 but did not make the semifinals as he finished 26th overall.
Stephanie Grundsoee- Denmark - Shooting
Stephanie Grundsoee is the second Olympian in the history of TCU rifle, joining Sarah Scherer, who competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. She put a bow on a decorated five-year TCU tenure this spring, graduating as the program's first 12-time All-American. Grundsoee led the Horned Frogs to their fourth NCAA Championship in March and a trio of Air Rifle National Championships (2021, 2022, 2024). Individually, Grundsoee qualified for the individual finals in air rifle three times and smallbore twice.
When to Watch Grundsoee
Date
Event
Time (CT)
Where to Watch
Jul 31
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Pre-Event Training
10:45 a.m.
Aug 1
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification
5 a.m.
Aug 2
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Final
2:30 p.m.
Peacock, USA
Grundsoee competed in the 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification on July 28. She shot a 626.2 and finished No. 27. She did not qualify for the semifinal round.
Amy Okonkwo and Tomi Taiwo - Nigeria - 5x5 Basketball
Amy Okonkwo and Tomi Taiwo helped lead the Nigeria women's basketball national team to its third all-time Olympic Games appearance. The Paris Games represent Okonkwo's second Olympics cap. The 6-2 forward competed for Team Nigeria at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Okonkwo played three seasons for the Horned Frogs from 2017-19, helping TCU produce a 59-43 combined overall record and reach the WNIT semifinals in 2018 and 2019. Taiwo started 30-of-31 games in her lone season in Fort Worth in 2022-23. She led TCU in scoring (14.5 ppg) and steals per game (1.77).
When to Watch Okonkwo/Taiwo
Date
Event
Time (CT)
Where to Watch
July 29
Group B - Australia
4 a.m.
Peacock
Aug 1
Group B - France
10:15 a.m.
Peacock
Aug 4
Group B - Canada
6:30 a.m.
Peacock
Aug 7
Quarterfinals
starting at 4 a.m.
Peacock
Aug 9
Semifinals
10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m.
Peacock
Aug 11
Bronze Medal Game
4:30 a.m.
NBC, Peacock, Fubo
Aug 11
Gold Medal Game
8:30 a.m.
NBC, Peacock, Fubo
Cam Norrie - Great Britain - Tennis
Cam Norrie, a three-time singles All-American at TCU from 2015-17, is the first British Olympian in the history of TCU tennis. He has been ranked as high eighth in the ATP singles rankings and was the British world No. 1 from October 2021-June 2024. Norrie broke into the top 10 of the world rankings following his memorable semifinal run at The Championships, Wimbledon 2022.
Unfortunately, due to an injury, Norrie had to withdraw from competition due to an injury.
