Meet Kamdyn Fuller: Rising Star for TCU Soccer
Meet Kamdyn Fuller - one of the new members of TCU's Women's Soccer team and its youngest player on the roster. Fuller is just 16 years old.
Despite being nearly four years younger than some of the redshirt freshmen on TCU’s roster, Fuller doesn’t lack for talent or confidence. At Southlake Carroll, she broke the school’s all-time records for both career goals and points.
Now at TCU, she’s stepping into a new challenge, and she’s embracing it head-on. Fuller said she was ready for a change because she had become “comfortable” at the previous level. Reclassifying and enrolling early has been an adjustment, but she’s found it to be a positive one.
“The girls have made it so much easier,” Fuller said. “They’ve helped me a lot on the field and off of it.”
She credits the welcoming team culture, the coaching staff, and the overall atmosphere at TCU as the main reasons she chose the program.
Even as one of the youngest players on the team, Fuller is not focused on setting records, but contributing however she can. She says her mindset is all about the team: “I want to be a we before me player.”
She’s especially grateful for the leadership from the veterans on the squad.
“They’ve been great—just always there for us younger players, whether that’s with soccer, with faith, or just life stuff.”
Fuller also leans on her older sister, Kennedy, a professional player who has been a role model on and off the field.
“She’s someone I really look up to. I’ve learned a lot from her, and when things aren’t going great, she’s always there to help me through it.”
Now, Kamdyn Fuller’s next chapter begins at TCU. She may be young, but she’s more than ready. And we’re not the only ones watching, senior leader Seven Castain says Fuller is definitely a name to know this season.
Southlake Carroll
2022-23
2023-24
2024-25
Games Played
25
30
12
Games Started
24
29
11
Goals
41
25
26
Assists
24
15
6
Shots
130
109
59
Game Winning Goals
4
8
4
Points
106
65
58
TCU Soccer's season begins on August 14 when it hosts Pepperdine in Fort Worth at 7 p.m. CT.