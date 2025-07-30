TCU Soccer: Coach Bell, Castain, Hennessey, and Fuller Meet with the Media Ahead of Season's First Practice
The TCU Women's Soccer team held its first practice of the season on Tuesday night. Before practice, head coach Eric Bell and players Seven Castain, AJ Hennessey, and Kamdyn Fuller all met with members of the media to discuss the upcoming season.
TCU Head Coach Eric Bell - Preseason Camp
TCU Head Coach Eric Bell shares his expectations for the upcoming season, highlighting both the impact of his new players and the leadership of his returning veterans. He discusses what fans can expect from the team this year and explains how the program continues to improve year after year.
TCU Forward Seven Castain - Preseason Camp
TCU forward and team leader Seven Castain talks about the importance of getting off to a fast start and embracing her role as both a leader and mentor within the program. As she heads into her final season, Castain talks about playing with gratitude and shares a personal goal she's set for herself, aiming to leave a lasting impact on and off the field.
TCU Forward AJ Hennessey - Preseason Camp
TCU forward and team leader AJ Hennessey discusses the strong culture and close-knit community within TCU Soccer. She shares her high expectations for the season and offers insight into the team’s playing style and overall approach. Confident in the group’s potential, Hennessey believes this team is built to make a deep run.
TCU Midfielder Kamdyn Fuller - Preseason Camp
TCU freshman midfielder Kamdyn Fuller previews her upcoming debut season and shares what she hopes to accomplish at the collegiate level. She reflects on the records she set in high school and discusses how she plans to carry that success into her career at TCU, while also considering whether she can break records at the next level. Fuller also opens up about the influence her sister has had on her game and development as a player.
TCU Soccer's season begins on August 14 when it hosts Pepperdine in Fort Worth at 7 p.m. CT