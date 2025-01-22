Men's and Women's Track and Field: Corky Classic Recap
This past weekend, TCU Track and Field competed in its second event of the season in Lubbock, Texas, the Corky Classic. TCU left the event with 10 Top-25 finishes, including a school record for the 60m dash by Indya Mayberry on day one of the event clocking a world-leading time of 7.11.
Mayberry led the field with a 7.18 in the semi-final to break the school record while also achieving the third-fastest time ever set by a collegiate freshman. She also participated in the 200m dash where she achieved the nation’s second-fastest time in the 200m this season (22.78).
Tabitha Ngao and Graydon Morris showed out in the long distance this past weekend as Ngao crossed the finish line first for the 800m (2:08.78), and Morris placed first in the 3000m event (8:13.34). Ngao took home another event win as she won the mile title for the event with a time of 4:50.57.
The Frogs also had other athletes achieve a top 5 finish in their respective events.
(*=personal best)
Top 5 Finishers:
Lloyd Frilot (800m, 1:48.10)
Amari Kiluvia (60m hurdles, 8.32)
Mckenzie Bailey (3000m, 10:22.99)
Gabby Martin (3000m, 10:32.71)
Johnson Lagat (3000m, 8:36.90)
Stone Burke (3000m, 8:38.38)
Tate Underwood (3000m, 8:40.41)
Lloyd Frilot (600 yd, 1:08.73*)
Top 8 Finishers:
Iyana Gray (200m, 23.56)
Georgia Scott (1000m, 2:55.55)
Drew Oliver (1000m, 2:26.70)
Giovouni Henry (600 yd, 1:09.58*)
Amelia Birdow (600 yd, 1:21.86)
Benjamin Kirbo made his mark on the event by breaking his own school record in the pole vault. The Stephenville TX native achieved the school record for the third time in his career by clearing a height of 5.41m (17-9) on Friday.
TCU closed out the event with the 4x400 relay where they placed 10th with a time of 3:41.12. Participants included Kelaiah Daniyan, Iyana Gray, Morgan Maddox, and Laila Smith
The Frogs are back in action at College Station next week where they will participate in the Ted Nelson Invitational beginning on January 24th and ending on the 25th.
