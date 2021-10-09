Men’s Golf: TCU Takes 6th in Colonial Collegiate Invitational

TCU’s Men Golf team competed last Monday and Tuesday in the Colonial Collegiate Invitational in Fort Worth. The team finished sixth out of fifteen teams while beating out four nationally ranked golf teams. The tournament consisted of three rounds, two on Monday and the third and final round on Tuesday.

The team started off the tournament well on Monday with a team combined score of 277 with three out of the five shooting either par or below par, putting them in third place by the end of Round 1. The team shot a 294 for the second round on Tuesday afternoon, but all five players on the team continued to fight and finish in the top ten. Justin Gums was a highlight by shooting a 67 on Monday in the first round and finished the tournament with his second straight top ten finish. He beat out four of the seven top world players. The team finished the tournament with a combined score of 855. Head Coach Bill Montigel and Associate Head Coach Adrien Mork appear to have the team playing in good form already three tournaments into the season. If the teams putting can remain consistent then they should be able to crack the top five in upcoming tournaments.

Senior Justin Gums organized a fitting memorial for previous golf volunteer assistant coach Dana Bellenger, who the Frogs family lost last year, by having every member of all fifteen teams wear purple ribbons throughout the tournament.

Up next for the Frogs will be their fourth tournament of the season the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational to be held on October 22-24.