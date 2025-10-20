Killer Frogs

No. 14 TCU Defeats Oklahoma State 3-1

Becerra, Vest, and Yolinsky find the back of the net en route to the Frogs’ sixth conference win.

Ian Napetian

No. 14 TCU celebrates a 3-1 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Sunday afternoon at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.
No. 14 TCU celebrates a 3-1 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Sunday afternoon at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Eric Bell and the No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs (12-2-1, 6-1-1 Big 12) earned a 3-1 victory after a well-fought match on Sunday afternoon against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium.

Grace Vest (33)
Grace Vest (33) celebrates with her teammates after notching her first goal as a Horned Frog on Sunday afternoon against Oklahoma State.

The Frogs jumped ahead after just 10 minutes, when Grace Coppinger picked out Sydney Becerra in the attacking third. Becerra twisted and turned away from her defender a laced a left-footed shot from beyond the box to put TCU ahead 1-0. It is Becerra’s third goal of the year and her second in Big 12 conference play.

TCU then made it 2-0 in the 40th minute. Marli Galdamez found Cameron Patton at the endline, who then cut it back across the goal to pick out Gracec Vest for her first goal as a Horned Frog. The freshman forward had been involved in three goals this season, but now has her first goal after 15 games with TCU.

The Frogs took their two-goal advantage into halftime and found their third in the 54th minute. Becerra curled an inswinging corner kick to the backpost, which was cleared only as far as Emma Yolinksy in the penalty area, who blasted a shot into the roof of the net to give TCU a 3-0 lead. It was Yolinksy’s fourth goal of the season and her eighth goal involvement of the season.

Emma Yolinsky
Emma Yolinsky (18) celebrates her goal in the 54th minute which gave the No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs a 3-0 lead over Oklahoma State at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Oklahoma State found the net two minutes later in the 56th minute. Emma Alvord scored her third goal of the season to make it 3-1. It was the first goal the Cowgirls had scored against TCU since Oct. 9, 2020.

Following the game, Bell said, “Overall, pretty pleased with the performance. It's Sunday, it's hot, and we're a little bit fatigued. I thought we took control of the game early on and scored two really good goals in the first half.”

He continued, “We began the second half the same way, then lost our focus, and [Oklahoma State] got a goal. We saw the game out at the end, and I'm pretty pleased with the result. We'll get ourselves ready to go to Arizona and try and get two wins."

TCU has now won 17 of its last 19 Big 12 matches. The Frogs poured on the pressure throughout Sunday afternoon's game, outshooting the Cowgirls 18-5.

What’s Next?

No. 14 TCU will hit the road for a two-game road trip against Arizona (7-9-0, 2-6-0 Big 12) and Arizona State (2-4-2, 9-4-3 Big 12). The Frogs will face the Wildcats on Thursday, Oct. 23. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+.

Ian Napetian
