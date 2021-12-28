TCU Women's Soccer:  Brian, Peterson Named Academic All-Americans

Gracie Brian and Brandi Peterson have once more made history for TCU's Women's Soccer program by being voted United Soccer Coaches Association Academic All-Americans, the first time such an honor has been bestowed upon an athlete in program history. That the association felt two players worthy of the designation is all the more impressive.

Peterson, first-team All-American and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, currently maintains a 3.80 GPA in movement science. She played a key role in TCU's success this season, starting in all 24 games, assisting the Horned Frogs to a school record 13 shutouts. On offense, she managed two goals and nine assists for a total of 13 points.

Brian, a first-team All-Midwest Region performer, boasts a 3.54 GPA at the Neeley School of Business. She tied for third on the Horned Frogs team, during arguably their most successful season in program history, with a career-high 28 points. Starting in all 24 games, Brian tallied 9 goals and 10 assists. Over the course of the season, she delivered 3 game-winners and played through the entirety of 9 games.

For their accomplishments both on the field and in the classroom, Peterson and Brian have earned the highest praise.

The TCU Women's Soccer team proved the pride and joy of TCU athletics these last few months, and writing of their success has been a privilege and an honor. What those ladies accomplished will not be soon forgotten.

Ranking as high as No. 9 in their final polls, the Horned Frogs concluded the season in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament with a record of 19-2-3.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.