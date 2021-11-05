TCU Baseball 2022 Big 12 Schedule Announced

Skip to main content
    Big 12 Announces 2022 TCU Baseball Conference Schedule
    Photo: © Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Horned Frogs came up just short of Omaha last year, but look to make another run through a vaunted Big 12 field.

    We may be in the thick of football season, but the TCU baseball conference schedule was dropped on Thursday. The Horned Frogs are also in the thick of their fall season, which includes exhibitions against the Texas Rangers and the Purple and White World Series intrasquad scrimmage.

    TCU finished as Big 12 Tournament champions last year and was selected as host of the D-1 Baseball Tournament regionals. In the regular season, they finished 17-7 earning them a share of the regular season conference title. Behind one of the team’s best-ever ERAs, the Frogs also finished with a strong 41-19 (0.683) overall record.

    Another exciting year is expected under new head coach Kirk Saarloos, who takes over for tenured coach Jim Schlossnagle.

    The conference slate kicks off on Friday, March 18 with the regular season to begin in mid-February, 2022. The non-conference, midweek, and TV schedules are TBA, historically being released at the end of January.

    Series of note include trips to Texas and subsequently against Texas Tech, both of which were regional hosts in 2021. The Big 12 has been one of the most formidable conferences in Division-I baseball, often rivaling the talent of the SEC and Pac-12.

    Keep an eye out for the State Farm College Baseball Showdown field to be announced, as the Frogs were participants last year. The Showdown is a three-day tournament pitting the best SEC and Big-12 schools against each other. Last year, all six teams were ranked inside the top 12 nationally.

    Since 1997, the Big 12 Championship has been held in Oklahoma City. However, for the 2022 season, it will move to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and be played from May 25-29.

    Full TCU baseball conference schedule

    March 18-20: at Baylor

    March 25-27: vs. Kansas State

    April 1-3: vs. West Virginia

    April 8-10: at Texas

    April 15-17: vs Texas Tech (note: Easter holiday may push games back to Thursday-Saturday)

    April 22-24: at Oklahoma State

    May 6-8: vs. Oklahoma

    May 13-15: at Kansas

    May 25-29: Big 12 Championship*

    Home series in Bold played at Lupton Field

    *Held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX

