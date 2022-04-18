TCU Beach Volleyball Completes Another Perfect Season At Home

The Horned Frogs (36-2) continue to show out and perform at a high level. At this rate, it is not a surprise that TCU Beach Volleyball is ranked number 2 in the nation. They have continuously beat ranked opponents week in and week out.

The Horned Frogs started off with a decent ranked position, but have climbed their way to a Top 5 ranked position. Right now, they are sitting in good position as they continue to stomp and clown their competition.

No. 2 TCU beach volleyball closed its regular season with a perfect 4-0 showing at the TCU Invitational, sweeping No. 16 Pepperdine and Houston Baptist, 5-0, on Saturday.

This is the third time this season the Horned Frogs have swept a ranked opponent, 5-0. On Friday, TCU took victories over Missouri State and No. 9 Stanford.

TCU’s home record winning streak of 28 matches remains intact with a perfect 13-0 showing this year. The Frogs have not lost at home since March 2020.

Hailey Brockett and Maria Gonzalez are the only Frogs to have played and won all four matches this weekend. Brockett played all but one match with partner Alexis Filippone. The duo took straight set wins over both ranked opponents for an average margin of victory of six points. Gonzalez played all but one match with partner Ana Vergara. The pairing took straight set wins against all but one opponent.

The Horned Frogs made sure nobody came into Funky Town and left happy and comfortable. They left their mark on all their opponents. The Horned Frogs finished up 36-2 and now they ready up for the CCSA Championship tournament (Coastal Collegiate Sports Association) held in Huntsville, Alabama April 28-30 and the NCAA Beach Volleyball championship tournament held Gulf Shores, Alabama (May 6-8). This season can be capped off with something special if the Horned Frogs stay true to themselves.

