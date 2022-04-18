Skip to main content
TCU Beach Volleyball Completes Another Perfect Season At Home

TCU Beach Volleyball Completes Another Perfect Season At Home

The Horned Frogs achieve their third-ranked sweep of the season and ready up for postseason play!

Twitter: @TCUBeachVB

The Horned Frogs achieve their third-ranked sweep of the season and ready up for postseason play!

The Horned Frogs (36-2) continue to show out and perform at a high level. At this rate, it is not a surprise that TCU Beach Volleyball is ranked number 2 in the nation. They have continuously beat ranked opponents week in and week out. 

The Horned Frogs started off with a decent ranked position, but have climbed their way to a Top 5 ranked position. Right now, they are sitting in good position as they continue to stomp and clown their competition.

No. 2 TCU beach volleyball closed its regular season with a perfect 4-0 showing at the TCU Invitational, sweeping No. 16 Pepperdine and Houston Baptist, 5-0, on Saturday.

This is the third time this season the Horned Frogs have swept a ranked opponent, 5-0. On Friday, TCU took victories over Missouri State and No. 9 Stanford.

TCU’s home record winning streak of 28 matches remains intact with a perfect 13-0 showing this year. The Frogs have not lost at home since March 2020.

Hailey Brockett and Maria Gonzalez are the only Frogs to have played and won all four matches this weekend. Brockett played all but one match with partner Alexis Filippone. The duo took straight set wins over both ranked opponents for an average margin of victory of six points. Gonzalez played all but one match with partner Ana Vergara. The pairing took straight set wins against all but one opponent.

The Horned Frogs made sure nobody came into Funky Town and left happy and comfortable. They left their mark on all their opponents. The Horned Frogs finished up 36-2 and now they ready up for the CCSA Championship tournament (Coastal Collegiate Sports Association) held in Huntsville, Alabama April 28-30 and the NCAA Beach Volleyball championship tournament held Gulf Shores, Alabama (May 6-8). This season can be capped off with something special if the Horned Frogs stay true to themselves. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

TCU Equestrian
More Sports

TCU Equestrian: Season Ends In National Semifinals

By Tyler BrownApr 17, 2022
TCU Baseball
More Sports

Big 12 Power Prankings: On The Rocks

By Tyler BrownApr 16, 2022
Riley Cornelio pitched 5 1/3 innings in the Frogs' loss to Cal on Day Two of the 2022 MLB4 tournament.
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Cornelio, Perez, Krob Make MLB Prospect List

By Barry LewisApr 16, 2022
USATSI_16759024
Football

Big 12 Football: 5 Players To Watch For 2022

By Brett GibbonsApr 16, 2022
Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs fans cheer during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
More Sports

TCU Spring Sports: Action-Packed Weekend

By Barry LewisApr 15, 2022
TCU Baseball pitcher Luke Savage has started a nonprofit organization called Blessed Feet to get cleats and shoes to children in the Dominican Republic.
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Blessed Feats

By Tyler BrownApr 15, 2022
Tommy Sacco, TCU Baseball
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Man On Fire

By Tyler BrownApr 15, 2022
Mar 30, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center.
Frogs in the Pros

Frogs in the Pros: Desmond Bane And The Memphis Grizzlies Are Playoff Bound

By Barry LewisApr 15, 2022